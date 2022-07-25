A 72-year-old gogo is setting flames to social media after bagging her PhD from the University of Venda

Ndanganeni Phyllis Netshivhuyu, who pursued a doctoral study in an education-related field, noted that it’s always been her dream to be a doctor

The grandmother of nine wants to encourage people to never give up on their dreams, no matter how old they may be

A 72-year-old gogo from Thohoyandou in Limpopo has set social media ablaze with news of her graduation with a PhD from the University of Venda.

72-year-old Doctor of Philosophy, Ndanganeni Phyllis, got her degree from the University of Venda. Image: University of Venda/LinkedIn and Netshivhuyu Rendani Netshivhuyu/LinkedIn

Ndanganeni Phyllis Netshivhuyu is incredibly excited to be a doctor because it has always been her dream to bag a degree at this level.

According to the University of Venda, the grandmother of nine kids pursued a study in the field of education and experienced several challenges on the road to success.

Despite everything, Ndanganeni has made it and currently works part-time at the institution in teaching practice. She wants to show others that they are never too old to pursue education:

“I wish to encourage all students in different disciplines, my children, and nine grandchildren that you never get too old to learn. Everything is possible. If you take it seriously, you can do more than what I did.”

The gog’s daughter, Rendani Netshivhuyu, also expressed how proud she is of her momma in a LinkedIn post:

“She proved that age ain't nothing but a number. Mom's bucket list. She is now ‘Dr Granny’. Dr NP Netshivhuyu, PhD.”

Commenting on Rendani’s post, netizens expressed how impressed they were with the inspiring woman:

Letsebela Tsebie Lebenya is seriously wowed:

“Wow, congratulations to her. She has always been imbhokodo.”

Lerato Mpye can’t believe the newly minted doc is 72:

“Did you say 72? She’s looking fabulous and young for a 72-year-old. Congratulations to Dr Netshivhuyu.”

Diamond Mabija is inspired:

“Nothing is impossible! ‘Impossible is nothing.’ Age is just a number. Well done to the 72-year-old. What an encouragement to the children, youth, students out there and those who dropped out.”

