An attorney based in Johannesburg is on cloud nine after obtaining her Master of Laws from the University of the Witwatersrand

LinkedIn user, Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima took to social media to celebrate the fantastic milestone online

In true South African fashion, peeps sent heartfelt warm messages to the lovely lady and made her feel extra special about the accomplishment

A smart and ambitious young lady is excited about bagging her Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, specialising in the study of human rights.

Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima feels victorious after obtaining her Master of Laws from Wits. Image: Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima/LinkedIn.

Busisiwe Kamolane-Kgadima, who is an attorney, was super stoked about the amazing achievement.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the good sis expressed how thrilled she feels about the milestone, sharing a pic where she looked hella victorious about the big win.

Busisiwe, who looked pretty in a pink suit on her graduation day, captioned her post:

“Excited to have obtained my LLM at the University of the Witwatersrand! It also happened to be in the year Wits turns 100!”

“My dissertation was entitled: But some are more equal than others: The role of equality rights in the eradication of poverty discrimination in South Africa. Looking forward to many more achievements and milestones.”

LinkedIn peeps were impressed with the young go-getter’s achievement and couldn’t wait to celebrate her accomplishment with her:

Nelson Chilotam Onuoha said:

“Whoop, whoop! Go Busi! Congratulations!”

Precious Reuben loves her research topic:

“Congratulations. I love inclusion and diversity studies.”

Oluseun Ajayi is inspired and impressed with the young lawyer:

“Awww, congratulations, dear Busisiwe. Always proud of you!”

Ntlhari Esaya Mabasa can’t wait to read Busisiwe’s study:

“Congratulations, Busi! What an interesting topic. I’d love to read your dissertation. Care to share?”

