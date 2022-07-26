A gorgeous high achiever from Johannesburg is super amped after bagging her Master of Business Administration degree from private educational institution, MANCOSA

Mpho Hlongwane is a real go-getter and is already an entire PhD candidate at the University of Johannesburg

Commenting on the stunner’s post, LinkedIn peeps noted that they were incredibly impressed with the young lady’s boss babe moves

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg is over the moon after obtaining her Master of Business Administration from a private educational institution called MANCOSA.

Mpho Hlongwane is a go-getter who is so ready to be called ‘doctor’. Image: Mpho Hlongwane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady has already moved on to her next venture and is a PhD candidate studying engineering management at the University of Johannesburg.

Taking to LinkedIn, Mpho Hlongwane expressed how proud she feels about the amazing milestone, noting that her ancestors would be pretty proud of her accomplishment.

The breathtaking beaut also shared some lovely snaps from her graduation day and looked incredibly stoked on the snaps. The caption of her post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“An MBA graduate. A PhD candidate. My ancestors’ wildest dreams.”

Social media peeps went absolutely crazy for the young lady’s achievement and congratulated her heartily for the accomplishment.

Here are some of the most heartwarming reactions:

Maria Rabi Quntana is happy for Mpho and wished her mom well for raising such a brainy daughter:

“Congratulations, Mpho and congratulations to mother dearest for raising such a fierce daughter. The sky is not the limit for you. Keep blazing.”

Thupana Ramolesane knows the stunner is capable of more amazing achievements:

“Bathong, Mpho, this is amazing. So good to see you in these streets. You are doing exceptionally well. I’m really inspired. Keep it up!”

Mkhululi Simakuhle reacted:

“I have always said you are the best. Look at you now. Congratulations, Mama Dokotela. This is good.”

From humble beginnings to PhD graduate: Scientist from Durban celebrates academic milestone online

In another heartwarming education-related story by Briefly News, a high-achieving scientist from Durban has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her PhD.

Kwanele Kunene, who obtained her degree from Durban University of Technology, was incredibly excited about being the first person in her family to bag a doctoral qualification. Taking to LinkedIn, the newly minted doctor expressed how excited she was about her fantastic achievement.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News