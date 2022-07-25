A young lady from Gauteng has taken to social media to celebrate bagging an entire promotion at her place of work

Nondumiso Xaba, who was previously a junior planner, is now a supply chain specialist at home improvement and gardening company, Leroy Merlin

Commenting on the stunner’s post, LinkedIn peeps expressed how inspired they were by the young woman’s great news

A beautiful young lady, who is from Johannesburg in Gauteng, is thrilled about landing herself a promotion at a home improvement business called Leroy Merlin.

Nondumiso Xaba is thrilled to have been promoted at work. Image: Nondumiso Xaba/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Nondumiso Xaba, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from a distance-learning private institution called MANCOSA, is now a supply chain specialist after previously working as a junior planner at the company.

In a LinkedIn post, the gorgeous lady expressed how overjoyed she feels about the promotion after all the hard work she invested at the firm:

“Good news, good news, and more Good news! I have been promoted at work from junior planner to supply chain specialist. I am so grateful and excited for my new role and journey. Here is to more wins!”

Netizens eagerly showered the young lady with praise because of her lovely achievement:

Geraldine Afrika is super pumped for the youngster:

“Congratulations and best of luck to you. I am excited for you. Your new role and journey await! Are you ready? Be safe. Take care. Keep well. You got this!”

Thulane Kolobe is expecting great things:

“Congrats, Nondumiso. More is yet to come.”

Donald Tshetlo is highly impressed with Nondumiso’s big win:

“It is possible with God. Congratulations.”

Source: Briefly News