A young stunner is super thrilled after obtaining her Bachelor of Commerce degree, sharing the exciting news online

The hun, who lives in Midrand, Gauteng, bagged her qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand

Netizens were super thrilled for the babe and wished her well for her future endeavours in the post’s comment section

A young lady who resides in Midrand, Gauteng is relishing her academic success after obtaining her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Mmadjadji Nkomo is excited to have bagged a degree from Wits. Image: Mmadjadji Nkomo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The gorgeous babe graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce degree and is an aspirant chartered accountant. How inspiring!

Mmadjadji Nkomo is incredibly excited about her milestone and looked absolutely gorgeous on the day of her graduation, wearing a checked pants suit, with her makeup and hair looking super snatched.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, the sis noted that she was proud of the achievement and thanked God Almighty for the blessing:

“Yesterday was a testament that God has been blessing me abundantly; a true reflection that prayer and hard work pays off. I am a Wits graduate!”

Saffas were impressed with the young lady’s accolade, and sent her heartfelt wishes of congratulations in the post’s comment section:

Obert Lusinga is highly impressed:

“Exceptional, congratulations. Great achievement indeed.”

Nhlakanipho Seme wants her to use the knowledge she has to help others:

“May you be a blessing to others.”

Keamohetswe Khanyi reacted:

“Hard work pays, dear.”

Zett Gqweta is ready to see more greatness from the young sis:

“Don't stop, the sky is the limit!”

Monwabisi Mclean added:

“Congratulations, madame speaker.”

Source: Briefly News