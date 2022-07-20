A hard-working babe from Johannesburg is emotional after obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Corporate Communications degree from the University of Johannesburg with distinction

Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao has overcome funding challenges, nearly leaving school, and poor academic performance to become the first graduate in her family

The young sis also added that she was the only black female in her course to bag her degree with an honours pass

A lovely young woman from Johannesburg is over the moon and very emotional after conquering a long and troublesome academic journey.

Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao was stoked to pass her degree with distinction. Image: Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao/LinkedIn.

Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao, who studied for a Bachelor of Arts in Strategic Corporate Communications degree at the University of Johannesburg, obtained her qualification with distinction, despite facing several challenges on the road to success.

Taking to LinkedIn, the gorgeous lady looked thrilled as she posted about the emotional, academic, and financial obstacles she encountered:

“Finally graduated! I get to sit at the same table with the elite. I honestly didn't want to post my graduation photos because the journey has been so difficult. From almost leaving school due to a lack of funds, to poor performance due to increased anxiety, to a lockdown that forced us to only take online classes. It has truly been an emotional rollercoaster.”

Tshegofatso noted that through the support of her friends, lecturers, family, and tutors, she managed to push through and obtain her degree with distinction, becoming the first member of her family to bag a degree:

“You are looking at the only black female to graduate with distinction in the strategic corporate communications class of 2021. I am so grateful to God and everyone for their contributions to this journey.”

Netizens were very impressed with Tshegofatso’s academic prowess and wished her well in the comments section:

Khanyisile Mngadi said:

“Congratulations, babe. Bask in your achievement.”

Ilonka Poole added:

“Congratulations, Tshegofatso. I am super proud of your perseverance and grit! Upward and onward!”

Tsholofelo Kwaeng wrote:

“Congratulations, Sis.”

