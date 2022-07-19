A young lady from Gauteng is incredibly excited after bagging her degree in information technology from Durban University of Technology (DUT)

Phokuhle Thabede looked the part in her gorgeous green dress and took to LinkedIn to flex with her beauty and brains combo

Netizens were wowed by her look and amazing academic achievement and celebrated the fantastic milestone with her

A pretty woman from Midrand in Gauteng is proving that beauty and brains can totally co-exist, taking to LinkedIn to flex with her graduation in information technology from Durban University of Technology (DUT).

DUT graduate, Phokuhle Thabede looked snatched on her special day. Image: Phokuhle Thabede/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The good sis looked gorgeous from head to toe on her special day, with immaculately done make-up and a flawless green dress that made her look like a million dollars.

The hard-working Phokuhle Thabede expressed how absolutely proud she was of herself for the massive achievement, with the stunner not afraid to grab her moment in the sun and flex about being a degreed hun.

The gorgeous babe is also a total go-getter and already works at multinational conglomerate, Deloitte as a junior consultant, where she was employed about a month ago. Sis is really going places, hey.

Phokuhle looked super snatched and overjoyed in the pics shared on LinkedIn and noted that hard work and prayer led her to this moment:

“You wanna know where danger is? When beauty meets brains, brains meet hard work, and hard work meets prayer.”

The DUT graduate’s awesome achievement wowed social media users

The young babe’s comment section was crammed full of congratulatory messages, with some gents even taking the opportunity to compliment the stunner’s great beauty, LOL:

Mohamed Ndong was just there to throw compliments:

“Wow, beautiful.”

Adebowale Babatunde added:

“Beauty meets brains indeed. Congratulations, Phokuhle Thabede.”

Bongokuphiwe Nyembe was at a loss for words:

“Even the dress, even the – yoh, LOL. Congratulations.”

