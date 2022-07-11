A breathtaking young woman from Pretoria has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate obtaining her honours degree from Unisa

Refentse Matsomela looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous yellow suit worn on graduation day, with the hun bagging a qualification in logistics

Netizens showered the pretty babe with praises and wished her well on all her future endeavours

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A beautiful woman from Pretoria has taken to LinkedIn to share the wonderful news of her graduation from the University of South Africa (Unisa), posting some cute snaps of the day online.

Unisa graduate, Refentse Matsomela looked stunning in her beautiful suit on graduation day. Image: Refentse Matsomela/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lovely hun looked incredible in a unique-looking yellow pants suit that made her look like a total boss babe, with the stunner obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce honours degree in Logistics from the institution.

Refentse Matsomela previously bagged her Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from the Open Learning Group in 2019. What a determined woman!

The gorgeous Gauteng-based hun looked super hyped and smiled from ear to ear on the beautiful pictures posted on LinkedIn, with the caption reading:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“Degreed and Honoured.”

LinkedIn users wish the young stunner well

Social media users extended their congratulations to the wonderful young achiever for the amazing milestone.

Chinua Ezifeh said:

“A hearty congratulations to you, girl!”

Lemogang Ellen reacted:

“Congratulations, friend. I’m so proud of you.”

Pearson Sibanda wrote:

“Congratulations on your wonderful achievement. Well done, Refentse.”

mahlatse magakwe added:

“Well done, Refentse.”

Stunning software engineer from Zimbabwe celebrates being best computer science student, bagging job & prize

In a related and similarly inspirational story covered by Briefly News, a pretty graduate from Africa University has taken to the socials to celebrate being an innovative IT student at her institution.

The gorgeous lady also obtained a job and won a cash prize to top it all off, with the babe absolutely thrilled with the accomplishments and thanking God for her blessings. Social media users were hella impressed with LinkedIn user Christabel Tadiwanashe Nyatsine and wished her well in the comment section.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News