A pretty Mzansi hun has taken to social media to proudly share that she’s finally obtained her degree as a chemical engineer

Kelethabetse Roberts bagged her qualification from a prestigious institution in Hungary called Budapest University of Technology and Economics

LinkedIn users were proud of the young lady for flying the South African flag high internationally and wished her the best of luck for the future

A beautiful young woman from South Africa was thrilled to finally obtain her chemical engineering degree from a sought-after international university in Budapest, Hungary.

Kelethabetse Roberts was grateful to have finally obtained her degree in chemical engineering from a university in Hungary. Image: Kelethabetse Roberts/LinkedIn.

It must have been so hard for the determined woman to be away from everyone and everything she knows and loves to work towards her dreams, and yet somehow, through hard work, she finally made it. What an amazing moment for her!

Kelethabetse Roberts, who works part-time as an assistant quality inspector, expressed how excited she was to have completed the journey and shared a pic of herself holding her completed thesis.

The caption of her post read:

“A journey has finally come to an end. Officially a chemical engineer.”

LinkedIn peeps were hella impressed with the gorgeous young woman and flooded her post with messages of congratulations.

Christopher E Nair said:

“Kelethabetse Roberts, your journey actually starts here.”

Elvis Malekani wrote:

“Congratulations, engineer.”

Janet Dalton added:

“Congratulations, huge achievement.”

