A pretty graduate from Africa University has taken to the socials to celebrate being named the most innovative computer science student at her institution

The gorgeous lady also obtained a job and won a cash prize to top it all off, with the babe absolutely thrilled with the accomplishments and thanking God for her blessings

Social media users were hella impressed with LinkedIn user Christabel Tadiwanashe Nyatsine and wished her well in the comment section

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An innovative young graduate from Zimbabwe is finally reaping the rewards of her hard work, with the lady completing her Honours in Computer Science at Africa University.

The young stunner took to social media to express how excited she was, not only to have completed her studies, but also that she was named the most innovative student in her field of study.

Christabel Tadiwanashe Nyatsine graduated in computer science and bagged a job offer. Image: Christabel Tadiwanashe Nyatsine/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Christabel Tadiwanashe Nyatsine is truly sitting pretty and took to LinkedIn to share that she’s also bagged a whole job offer and cash prize. How incredible!

The caption of the post, that included cute snaps from her graduation day, read:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Not only did I graduate as the best innovative student in computer science at Africa University, I also walked away with a job offer that had a cash prize attached to it. It can only be God. Qualified Software Engineer, 2017. Qualified Computer Scientist, 2022.”

Many netizens were wowed by the brainy babe’s achievement and congratulated her in the comment section of her post.

Kevin Makaya said:

“Glory be to God.”

Maidei Angela Muchena added:

“Congratulations. Keep soaring.”

Tatenda Thom wrote:

“Well done, Tadi. You fought the good fight. Congratulations.”

From suffering to success: Woman from Zimbabwe escapes unwanted marriage & poverty to bag PhD in law from UCT

In a related story by Briefly News, an inspiring woman who was born in Zimbabwe has bagged a PhD in Commercial Law from UCT, overcoming a troubled past and escaping a child marriage to achieve success.

Julieth Gudo has always loved education but needed to conquer mountains to obtain success, with the 31-year-old escaping to South Africa as a refugee at the age of 16. The young lady is now undertaking a postdoctoral research position at UCT and couldn’t be happier about the fantastic achievement.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News