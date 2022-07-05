A breathtaking beaut from Pretoria has proven that she’s not just a pretty face, with the young student teacher graduating with a whopping 20 distinctions

The flourishing babe was studying for a Bachelor of Education at Unisa, with the lady interested in furthering her academic journey

Congratulations poured in from every corner of Mzansi, with many LinkedIn users inspired by young Karabo Moloko’s academic prowess

Obtaining a degree from university while working at the same time is super challenging and bagging that qualification with several distinctions is absolutely phenomenal.

A stunner from Pretoria has taken to social media to flex with her outstanding academic accolade, with the hun bagging her Bachelor of Education degree from The University of South Africa (Unisa) with a whopping 20 distinctions.

Karabo Moloko wants to further her education and obtain a postgraduate qualification in the psychology of education at Unisa. Image: Karabo Moloko/LinkedIn.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Karabo Moloko was positively glowing with pride because of the fantastic milestone.

The student teacher’s post was captioned:

“A degree with 20 distinctions conferred.”

In a previous post on the social media platform, the young academic opened up about wanting to further her education and shared that she wants to study for a Postgraduate Diploma in Psychology of Education at the same institution. What a determined babe!

LinkedIn users were stoked about Karabo’s fantastic academic results and took to the comment section to wish her well.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Jabulani Malindi said:

“Great job!”

Karabo Ngobeni added:

“Congratulations. Well done. Excellent achievement.”

Shaun Maluleka wrote:

“Such exciting news to know that so many are getting their distinctions and merits, hey. congratulations to you always.”

