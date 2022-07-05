A proud young lady took to social media to share the amazing news of her academic accomplishment

The Strategic Corporate Communications shared how she faced a number of challenges during her studies but was grateful to come out tops in the end

Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao is the first graduate in her family and was one out of four University of Johannesburg graduates who received outstanding results

A beautiful young lady looks forward to sitting at the same table with other academic elites after finally graduating with outstanding results in Strategic Corporate Communications from the University of Johannesburg.

An overjoyed Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao shared the amazing news in a LinkedIn post where she revealed that she almost dropped out of school due to lack of funding and poor academic performance as a result of stress.

Stress, anxiety, the pandemic and financial troubles didn't stop a focused babe from achieving academic success. Image: Tshegofatso Sarah Mashao/LinkedIn

Tshegofatso also added that the Covid-19 lockdown added increased pressure as she was forced to take online classes.

“It has truly been an emotional rollercoaster. I would, however, do it all over again. With the support of my friends, family, tutors, and lectures I made it.

“Not only are you looking at a 1 out of 4 graduate who passed with honours but you are looking at the only black female to graduate with distinction in the Strategic Corporate Communications class of 2021. In addition, I am the first graduate in my immediate family. I am so grateful to God and everyone that has contributed to this journey,” she said.

South African netizens poured in congratulations for the hardworking stunner under the post:

Ilonka Poole wrote:

“Congratulations Tshegofatso. I am super proud of your perseverance and grit! Upward and onward!”

Khanyisile Mngadi commented:

“Congratulations babe, bask in your achievement ✨”

Pearson Sibanda said:

“Congratulations on your wonderful achievement, Tshegofatso. Well done.”

Johannesburg babe dedicates master’s degree from NWU to mom who bagged PhD at 50

In another story, Briefly News reported that an educated mother and her daughter from Jozi are setting flames to social media with their academic successes.

Portia Lehasa was incredibly stoked to graduate with a Master of Commerce in Accountancy from North-West University (NWU) and took to social media to celebrate the amazing achievement.

The young woman, who works at AGE Technologies as an accountant, said that she was encouraged to undertake the postgraduate degree by her mother, who obtained a whole PhD at 50 despite battling various health challenges.

