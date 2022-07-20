A beautiful woman from Johannesburg has left Mzansi netizens wowed after taking to LinkedIn to post pretty snaps from her second day at work

Zinhle Manqele looked incredibly stoked in the online pics and thanked God Almighty for the blessings

South African peeps were super impressed with the stunner and her lovely smile and congratulated her on the new employment status

A gorgeous woman from Johannesburg was dressed to impress on her second day of work as a permanent employee.

Zinhle Manqele is all smiles after landing permanent employment. Image: Zinhle Manqele/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Taking to LinkedIn, Zinhle Manqele posted lovely snaps of herself, with the sis looking incredibly stylish professional, and well put together. Sis really came to slay.

Taking to LinkedIn, the stunner, who bagged herself a job as a junior test analyst at African Bank looked pleased with herself about the appointment and thanked God Almighty for the amazing blessing.

In the caption of her post, young Zinhle wrote:

“And when the time is right, I, the Lord shall make it happen. My second day as a permanent employee at African Bank.”

Jabu Mwelase is ready to give the hun a standing ovation:

“Congratulations, champ. You deserve a podium ovation with a bottle of GH Mumm in one hand, and a trophy in another. Winnings.”

Sbusiso Mntungwa agrees that God always knows best:

“Congratulations, Zinhle. God’s timing is always perfect!”

Barnabas Hope is hopeful that she will be successful too:

“Congratulations, dear. I hopefully believe this shall be my testimony now.”

MacDonald Lefifi is expecting great things:

“All the best, and we hope that you enjoy your stay. Most importantly, make your mark and show them what you are capable of.”

Johannesburg graduate sincerely grateful for job as clicks cashier: “Shame and embarrassment won’t feed me”

In a related Briefly News story, a recent graduate from the University of Johannesburg says that she’s grateful to be employed just two months after completing her degree.

Johannesburg resident, Maserame Gloria Modupe says that although she wants to be a businesswoman, she is willing to start from the bottom to reach success. The academically gifted young lady says that she is not ashamed of her job because it ultimately puts food on the table and her family is proud of her

Source: Briefly News