A determined young entrepreneur from Johannesburg is over the moon after becoming an alumnus of the prestigious Mandela Washington Fellowship.

Amanda Sibiya is thrilled to have been part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship. Image: Amanda Sibiya/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis, who is the founder of a company called Branding Africa and various other ventures, has noted that people should address her with respect now that she’s accomplished this milestone. We love a confident hun!

The fellowship, which started in 2014, aims to bring together young African leaders who are innovators in their communities.

Amanda Sibiya was smiling from ear to ear on the snaps shared on LinkedIn after partaking in the initiative, with her post captioned:

“Allow me to reintroduce myself: My name is Amanda Sibusisekile Sibiya, an entrepreneur, brand strategist and finally a Mandela Washington Fellowship alumni from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.”

“Next time you see me in the streets, please address me accordingly. Also, remember that thing I said about my rates going? It’s official now!”

The stunner further noted that being part of the fellowship has enriched her, with the babe so ready to make more of her dreams a reality.

LinkedIn peeps wish the young businesswoman well on her achievement

Netizens showed the lady’s post some love and commended her on being such an innovative go-getter at a young age:

Olufolake Zion also dreams of being part of the fellowship:

“You’ve got the bragging rights! Congratulations on the success of your fellowship. I aspire to be a Mandela Fellow very soon. I pray my dream comes true.”

Jabulile Msimango-Galawe is all about the sis developing herself as an entrepreneur:

“Congratulations, Amanda Sibiya. I like the rates going up and will address you accordingly.”

Maharafa Ibrahima Coulibaly was totally feeling the stunner’s positive vibes:

“Looks like you also sell motivational energy.”

