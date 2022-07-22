A lady from Gauteng is over the moon after bagging her doctoral degree from the University of the Witwatersrand

The doting mom and wife has already published four academic articles and is undertaking a postdoctoral fellowship at the institution

Social media peeps were really proud of the momma and expressed how impressed they were with her amazing feat

A woman from Johannesburg in Gauteng is on cloud nine after bagging her PhD in Demography and Population studies from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Newly minted doctor, Motlatšo Godongwana. Image: Motlatšo Godongwana/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

In a social media post, the mom-of-one noted how challenging the journey was, especially as a mom to a little boy.

Newly minted doctor, Motlatšo Godongwana, is thrilled about the accomplishment and took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

The stunner has already published a total of four academic articles and functions as a lecturer and postdoctoral researcher at Wits. What a go-getter!

Taking to LinkedIn, the momma celebrated the victory and posted lovely snaps from the day:

“I have a PhD in Demography with four publications from the University of the Witwatersrand. It feels surreal! With a toddler, the journey was tough, lonely, and at times impossible.

“God has truly been faithful and blessed me with an incredible supervisor, Professor Nicole De Wet, and amazing support from my family. I brought it home.”

Social media peeps were thrilled for Motlatšo and wished her well in the post’s comment section:

Ndywau Jacob wrote:

“Congratulations, it's really inspiring.”

Boitumelo Modikoe added:

“Congratulations, queen.”

Horacio Lewis is expecting more victories:

“Kudos to you, Dr. Godongwana! Now, on to the next mountain.”

Barima Akontoh reacted:

“Well done to you. Your hard work paid off.”

