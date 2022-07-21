A stunning PhD candidate from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is stoked about making progress on her big research thesis

Nosipho Myeni, who is an educational psychology doctoral student at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), explained that she is already on chapter two of her work

Netizens eagerly cheered the lovely lady on and encouraged her to keep pushing herself to finish the study in record time

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A gorgeous PhD candidate who resides in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is celebrating every win on her road to getting a doctorate in philosophy.

Nosipho Myeni is so ready to bag her PhD already. Image: Nosipho Myeni/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The sis, who is pursuing a doctoral study in educational psychology at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), started her PhD journey in 2022 and is already on chapter two of her thesis. That is incredibly inspiring.

Many people post about obtaining their PhD and master’s degrees and eager online peeps celebrate with them, but rarely do people get an inside view of the long and strenuous journey that comes with postgraduate education.

It often takes students years of hard work to complete their research studies, and the fact that Nosipho Myeni is already on her second chapter, which is the literature review section, is amazing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Taking to LinkedIn, the sis celebrated the win with a snap of her computer screen as she sifted through academic databases. She also added a lovely pic of herself looking motivated, with the caption of her post reading:

“Tackling chapter two of my PhD already! To God be the glory!”

LinkedIn peeps are so ready for the good sis to be a doctor already and flooded her post with well-wishes for the long journey ahead:

Manaswe Molebatse can’t wait for Nosipho to bag her PhD:

“Doctor in the making. All the best.”

Thulani Msani reacted:

“Well done! May God grant you His wisdom. ‘Wisdom is the principal thing, in all your getting, get understanding’ – Proverbs.”

Precious Tselana wrote:

"Amazing. This is very inspiring."

From humble beginnings to PhD graduate: Scientist from Durban celebrates academic milestone online

In a similar inspiring story by Briefly News, a high-achieving scientist from Durban has taken to social media to celebrate bagging her PhD.

Kwanele Kunene, who obtained her degree from Durban University of Technology (DUT), was incredibly excited about being the first person in her family to bag a doctoral qualification. Taking to LinkedIn, the newly minted doctor expressed how excited she was about her fantastic achievement.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News