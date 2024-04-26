A video of a domestic worker dancing with a young white man went viral on social media

The TikTok clip generated over 4.5 million views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

Netizens loved the adorable duo's dance moves as they flocked to the comments section to gush over them

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A lady and one gentleman set the internet ablaze with their adorable video, which is making rounds on social media.

A domestic worker and a young man danced together in a a TikTok video. Image: @mcsteenkamp38

Source: TikTok

Domestic worker and young man dance together

One gent took to TikTok to showcase his dance moves. In the video shared by @mcsteenkamp38, one can see the young man standing in the kitchen with a domestic worker. The woman began dancing as she showed off her killer moves while the man cheered her on.

As the clip progressed, the domestic worker stopped dancing, and the gentleman took over as he unveiled his impressive moves while she cheered him on as he danced.

At the end of the clip, the pair danced simultaneously, leaving many people amazed by their dancing skills.

Watch the video below:

Online users love the dancing video

The footage received over 4.5 millon viwes along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. Many people were amused by the clip as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the pair's dance moves, saying:

Pooh Bear said:

"I love this so much."

Yaz added:

"This vidéo makes me happy because it’s full of happiness."

Lily wrote:

"Great vibes! She is great, she taught him to dance."

Tounsia gushed over the video, adding:

"so so so cute."

Nam.hlaaa commented:

"This genuinely made me smile."

Naay Galore said:

"Is it only me or they look alike .. Like that could be his mom? Or am I tripping."

Domestic worker joins employer in Mnike TikTok dance challenge

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok user @gina.bbb shared a video of herself having fun with her housekeeper. In the video, @gina.bbb can be seen taking part in the TikTok dance challenge, Mnike.

While she was dancing and recording herself, her helper joined the fun. @gina.bbb captioned the video.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News