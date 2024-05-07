Pat McAfee’s net worth today: A closer look at his earnings

Pat McAfee is an American professional wrestling expert commentator, sports analyst, former football player and kickoff specialist. Currently, he is an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay and The Pat McAfee Show's host. After retiring from football in February 2017, McAfee managed to leverage his popularity and monetize his talents to the point where he has become a multi-millionaire. So, what is Pat McAfee’s net worth?

During McAfee's eight-year NFL career, he made two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2014. He is signed with WWE as an expert commentator. McAfee’s strategic career choices and savvy investment projects have accumulated unparalleled wealth, making him one of the most financially successful personalities in the sports and entertainment industry.

Pat McAfee’s profile summary

Full name Patrick Justin McAfee Famous as Pat McAfee Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 1987 Age 37 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Plum, Pennsylvania, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Plum High School Height 6’11’’ (185 cm) Weight 106 kg (233 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Samantha Ludy Children 1 Parents Tim and Sally McAfee Profession Sports analyst, former football player and kickoff specialist Net worth $60 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

How old is Pat McAfee?

Pat McAfee (aged 37 as of 2024) was born on 2 May 1987 in Plum, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His parents are Sally and Tim McAfee. Pat attended Plum High School, where he played varsity football, volleyball, and soccer.

What is Pat McAfee’s net worth in 2024?

Fan Arch estimates Patrick’s net worth to be $60 million. He amassed this wealth from various ventures, including his professional football player, sports analyst, podcast host, and WWE commentator career.

How did Pat McAfee make his money?

The television personality has multiple income sources that contribute to his financial portfolio. Pat's revenue-generating channels include the following:

Patrick made his NFL debut in 2009, handling kick-off and punting duties for the Colts. The same year, he was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team after a successful season.

In 2014, the sportsman inked a 5-year $14.5 million extension deal with a $1 million signing bonus. According to Spotrac, Pat McAfee’s contract earned him $2.9 million annually.

On 2 February 2017, he retired from the NFL, citing his knee operation and broken relationship with Colts’ manager, Ryan Grigson, as the reasons behind this decision. While appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Justin opened up about why he retired at 29.

Staring down my third knee surgery in four years, with more surgeries certain for the future, (injuries were) a part of (my decision). My knees have taken a beating. For the last half of the season, I could not walk much on days I kicked. I would stay in bed and ice my knees. I felt like a 90-year-old man. Going into work, I was like, 'There has to be more to work than kicking balls.' I wanted to focus in a different direction and make the world happier. I want to turn my obsessive focus on football into something that will affect many more people.

Media career

Immediately after his NFL retirement, Justin joined Barstool Sports, launching The Pat McAfee Show. In 2018, he disagreed with the media company over his pay and opted out.

Three years later, in December 2021, Patrick signed a deal with FanDuel, making it the exclusive book of the show. The 4-year agreement reportedly grossed $30 million yearly with an option to walk away after the third year.

On 16 May 2023, American writer Andrew Marchand announced that Justin was joining ESPN. Per Sports Illustrated, Pat McAfee’s ESPN contract guaranteed $85 million over a 5-year term. Therefore, Pat McAfee’s salary per year translates to $17 million.

Wrestling career

In 2018, Justin served as WWE’s pre-show analyst for the NXT TakeOver events. On 16 April 2021, WWE announced him as SmackDown’s colour commentator alongside Michael Cole.

Besides commentating, Patrick has fought various wrestling stars, including Adam Cole, Vince McMahon and Theory.

Pat McAfee’s house

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the sports analyst purchased an Indianapolis 12-acre property in 2015. The 10,600-square-foot mansion features a basketball court, horse barn, pool, and four-car garage.

What cars does Pat McAfee own?

Justin maintains a world of luxury around him, evident in his wheels. Here are some of his luxurious rides and their estimated prices per Sportskeeda:

Car Price Lamborghini Huracan $200,000 Dodge Challenger Hellcat $70,000 Cadillac Escalade $100,000 Ford F-150 Raptor $80,000

Who is Pat McAfee’s wife?

In February 2019, the media personality engaged his girlfriend, Samantha Ludy. The couple exchanged nuptials on 1 August 2020 and welcomed their first child on 4 May 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Patrick wrote;

Today is a day that I have been dreaming of. I cannot wait to see where this foot goes, beautiful girl. We love you.

Pat McAfee’s net worth has increased by millions over the years. This is a testament to his dedication to the craft and unwavering commitment to providing insightful analysis and entertainment.

