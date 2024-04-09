Big Cat's biography: Dan Katz's wife, net worth, career and facts

Dan Katz, professionally known as Big Cat, is an American internet personality best known as the co-host of Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take. He is best known for his larger-than-life personality, quick wit and deep love for sports. But contrary to his humorous exterior, the podcaster remains tight-lipped about a crucial aspect of his life, the romantic bit. So, who is Dan Katz's wife?

Pardon My Take debuted on 29 February 2016 and topped the US iTunes charts. The podcast’s audience ranges between 750,000 and 1.5 million listeners per episode.

However, as a sports podcaster and journalist, little is known about Katz’s personal life for a person very much in the public eye. This article sheds light on the man behind the Big Cat persona.

Dan Katz's profile summary

Full name Daniel Katz Famous as Big Cat, Dan Katz Gender Male Date of birth 30 January 1985 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Newton North High School, University of Wisconsin Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status In a relationship Girlfriend Lady Cat (Rumoured) Children 1 Profession Podcaster, writer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Dan Katz?

According to Total Pro Sports, Dan Katz (aged 39 as of 2024) was born on 30 January 1985 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Newton North High School before proceeding to the University of Wisconsin. He reportedly graduated in 2003.

Dan Katz’s height

How tall is Dan Katz? The podcaster stands 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall. As per reports, he weighs 154 lbs (70 kg). Additionally, Daniel features dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Dan Katz married?

Details about Katz’s love life have been known to cause a stir, and many are curious to know who won the star’s heart. However, he prefers keeping this aspect of his life under wraps away from the internet’s prying eyes.

The sports journalist is rumoured to be in a relationship with a woman fans call Lady Cat. On 26 March 2019, the media personality revealed via a Twitter post that he would be a father in June of the same year. In 2017, Dan was involved in a misogynist controversy.

Dan Katz’s career

How did Big Cat get famous? Daniel began co-hosting the comedic sports podcast Pardon My Take in 2016 alongside PFT Commenter.

Apple named it one of the year’s best podcasts the same year. In 2017, the two presenters were ranked the number one sports media talents under 40 by The Big Lead.

In 2018, Pardon My Take was the 14th most-downloaded podcast of the year on iTunes. Over the years, the podcast has featured many interns, including Jilly Football, Jake Marsh and Billy Football.

Dan has also worked as a writer for The Barstool Rundown: Live from Houston and appeared on The Ryen Russillo Show. He has made guest appearances on shows such as PFT Live, Men in Blazers, and The Dan Patrick Show.

In 2018, the media personality teamed up with Alex Rodrigues to create another successful podcast, The Corp.

The show’s first season features several guests, including 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, Kobe Bryant, Barbara Corcoran, Barry Sternlicht and Mike Francesa.

Additionally, he has made television guest appearances on Pro Football Talk Live, SportsCenter and ABC News Nightline, among others.

What is Dan Katz’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports Katz’s net worth to be $2 million at the time of writing. He has amassed this wealth from his successful writing and podcaster career.

Dan Katz’s profiles

The Chicago native is active on social media. He has 1.7 million Twitter followers and 923k followers on Instagram. In addition, Daniel has 238k Facebook followers.

Information regarding Dan Katz's wife is remarkably scanty in the public domain. This is because he avoids his prominence spilling over to those around him. It is alleged that the podcast host only revealed he was in a relationship to quell the hoards attacking him online during his much-publicized row with Sam Ponder.

