Jelly Roll’s kids: What you need to know about Bailee and Noah

Jelly Roll is an American country singer, songwriter and rapper best known for the singles Son of a Sinner (2021) and Need a Favor (2023). With a career spanning over two decades, he has won various accolades, including a Grammy Award nomination and three CMT Music Awards. But beyond his illustrious career, Roll is the doting father of two children. So, how much do you know about Jelly Roll’s kids?

Jelly Roll at the Marquee Nightclub (L). The rapper and his daughter Bailee Ann at the Ryman Auditorium (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Jason Kempin via Getty Images (modified by author)

From the beginning of Roll’s career, he has been highly vocal about the ups and downs he has experienced throughout his journey to stardom. His dark past and bad boy persona made most fans doubt his ability as a dad.

However, the star has proved good at fatherhood, occasionally expressing how this chapter changed his life. While his kids were born to two different women, he maintains a good relationship with his baby mamas for his kids’ interest. Find out all about the singer’s kids here!

Jelly Roll’s profile summary

Full name Jason Bradley DeFord Famous as Jelly Roll Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1984 Age 39 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Antioch, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 6’1’’ (185 cm) Weight 110 kg (243 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Alyssa DeFord (Bunnie XO) Children 2 Father Horace DeFord Half-siblings 3 (Roger, Scott and Shelby) Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper Years active 2003-present Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) TikTok

Is Jelly Roll married?

The talented rapper met his future wife, Bunnie XO, in 2015 during his Las Vegas Country Saloon concert. After dating for a year, Roll proposed to her onstage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert.

Singer Jelly Roll at the Spotify Best New Artist Party held at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

That day, they eloped and exchanged nuptials at a courthouse nearby. The couple renewed their vows on 31 August 2023 at the Las Vegas chapel.

Does Jelly Roll have kids with Bunnie? Even though the pair does not have a biological child together, Bunnie XO is the stepmother to Roll's kids.

Jelly Roll’s kids

Jelly’s children brought meaning to his life. Before the birth of his first child, he had been to jail 40 times, including for aggravated robbery and drug-related offences. Today, he is a family guy prioritising his kids’ welfare above everything else.

How many kids does Jelly Roll have?

The Save Me star has two kids: daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy. Here are lesser-known facts about Jelly Roll’s children.

Bailee Ann

Jelly Roll and Bailee Ann at the 66th Grammy Awards (L). The songwriter at the Grammy House (R). Photo: Kevin Mazur, Jerod Harris via Getty Images (modified by author)

How old is Jelly Roll’s daughter? Bailee (aged 15 as of 2024) was born on 22 May 2008 to Jason and Felicia. A 23-year-old Roll learnt about the birth of his daughter while in prison. During an interview with Billboard, he narrates how this was his turning point:

A guard knocks on my cell door midafternoon during lockdown. He goes, ‘You had a kid today.’ I have never had anything in life that urged me at that moment to know that I had to do something different. I have to figure this out right now.

Luckily, the songwriter celebrated his daughter’s second birthday after his release. In 2017, Jason and his wife were granted full custody of Ann following her biological mother’s drug addiction.

In 2023, after bagging several CMT Music Awards, Roll expressed his love for Bailee during an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

She knows the story. She knows how real it is. I am just proud of her. I love you, Bailee Ann, so much. I thought about it the moment I walked off stage. You have changed my life in so many ways. But it is just unreal. This is bigger than just a single award for us. We came from nothing.

Ann has followed in her dad’s musical footsteps. At 10 years old, the celebrity kid wrote Tears Could Talk. The song was featured in Jason’s album A Beautiful Disaster.

Noah Buddy

Jelly Roll at the 66th Grammy Awards (L). The singer with his son, Noah Buddy (R). Photo: Lester Cohen via Getty Images, @Jelly Roll on Facebook (modified by author)

Jelly Roll’s son was born on 23 August 2016. However, unlike his daughter Bailee, the rapper has refrained from speaking about his son and posting him online. Fans only got to know more about Buddy via a TikTok video his stepmother posted in 2023.

While many were surprised to see the celebrity child, Bunnie explained that she had received approval from Melisa, Noah Buddy’s mother, before posting the video.

Do Jelly Roll's kids have the same mom?

Bailee’s mother is Felicia, while Noah’s mother is Melisa. Although little is known about Felicia, she is a recovering addict.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at The Beverly Hilton in California, USA. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

On an episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, Ann opened up about her rocky upbringing and journey towards mending her relationship with her mom.

I had an extra, interesting, traumatic childhood. Bunnie did, and my dad did. They are important reasons why my mom is in my life now and is sober.

On the other hand, Jason and Bunnie’s relationship with Buddy’s mother seems good. In 2023, Jelly Roll’s wife praised Melisa via a Facebook post that read:

She is one stand-up chick, and we could not imagine our lives without her. She holds it down for baby Noah and us especially because we are on the road so much. It takes a village to raise these babies, and luckily, we have her as a part of the family. Love you girl!

Jelly Roll’s kids, Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy, are a great source of pride for the talented rapper. He has revealed in multiple interviews how parenthood made him change his old habits and be the best version of himself.

