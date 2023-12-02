Meet Aeko Catori Brown, Chris Brown's son: Bio, photos and facts

Chris Brown's successful music career and controversies made him one of R&B's biggest names, and he is often referred to as the 'King of R&B'. Chris Brown’s son, Aeko Catori Brown, is only four years old but has been gathering public interest and attention already. What do we know about Aeko?

Chris Brown at the 1st annual ‘In My Feelz Festival’ presented by Umbrella MGMT at Banc of California Stadium on December 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Chris's approach to his children online varies. Some of his children have verified Instagram profiles managed by their respective parents, while one has no social media presence. Here is what we know of Aeko Catori Brown in 2023 in summary before we go into further details.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Aeko Catori Brown Date of birth November 20, 2019 Age Four years of age in 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Tarzana, California, USA Current residence Germany (since 2020) Current nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Gender Male Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Chris Brown and Ammika Harris Siblings Two siblings (Royalty Brown and Lovely Symphani Brown)

Aeko Catori Brown’s parents are no longer together, and Chris has various women as the mother of his children, making it challenging to keep a consistent family unit. However, the singer does manage to have his children all in one room occasionally, much to his delight.

Is Aeko the son of Chris Brown?

Aeko Catori Brown’s father, Chris Brown, has had to manage a blended family through his three children with different mothers. Aeko is Chris' second-born child and his first son.

Does Chris Brown have other kids?

The singer has three children: Royalty Brown, Aeko Catori Brown, and Lovely Symphani Brown. Chris fathered these children with three different women. Royalty was born on May 27, 2014, in Texas, USA, and will be nine years old in 2023.

Lovely Symphani was born in January 2022 in an undisclosed location and was just under two years old at the time of writing. Lovely Symphani will be two in January 2024.

How do you pronounce Aeko Catori Brown?

Chris Brown's son’s name is pronounced ‘Echo’. This is according to the singer's now-deleted social media post.

Aeko is one of three of Chis Brown’s children. Photo: @aekocatoribrownnofficia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the mother of baby Aeko?

Royalty Brown's mother is Nia Guzman, a model and aspiring nurse. Chris has previously spoken poorly of her, mentioning she allegedly received $10,000 from another one of her children's fathers and distributed illicit substances.

Lovely Symphani Brown's mother is model Diamond Brown. Despite coincidentally sharing the same last name, Diamond and Chris are unmarried. Aeko Catori Brown’s mother is Ammika Harris, who is one of the three women that Chris shares children with.

Who is Ammika, Chris Brown's baby mama?

Ammika Harris is best known for being one of the women Chris Brown fathered a child with, but she is carving a name for herself in her own right. Ammika is reported as a model and social media influencer with an ever-growing fanbase online and some endorsement deals to show for it.

Aeko Catori Brown

Since Aeko Catori Brown is still a toddler at the time of writing, there is limited knowledge of his private life. However, here are some details of young Aeko.

Aeko will be four years old in 2023. Photo: @aekocatoribrownnofficia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aeko Catori Brown’s age

Aeko Catori Brown’s date of birth is November 20, 2019, making him four years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where does Aeko live?

Aeko Catori Brown’s nationality is American. Various online sources mention that he was born in Tarzana, California, USA, but moved to Germany with his mother, Ammika, in January 2020 and has lived there since. It is reported that Ammika moved to Germany to further pursue her modelling career.

Aeko Catori Brown’s profiles

Unlike his two other children, Chris Brown's son does not have an Instagram page. However, Aeko does have a fan page dedicated to him. Aeko Catori Brown’s Instagram fan page has 12K followers as of November 23, 2023.

Aeko Catori Brown is still considerably young, with little information reported regarding the toddler's life. His parents seem to try to keep Aeko out of the limelight, as presumed by his lack of social media presence compared to his two siblings with verified profiles.

READ ALSO: Who is Amari Bailey’s mom? Everything about Johanna Leia

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about American basketball player Amari Bailey’s mom, Johanna Leia. Are the duo close?

This article discusses Johanna Leia's biography, including her personal and professional life.

Source: Briefly News