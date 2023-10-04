Who is Chris Godwin's wife, Mariah DelPercio? Bio and facts

Beloved NFL wide receiver Chris Godwin has a successful football career, a supportive family, and a loving wife, Mariah DelPercio. What are some fun facts about Chris Godwin? And, what do we know of his partner, Mariah? Keep reading for what we know of the happy couple.

Details of Chris Godwin's life have become more widely known as he has become a prominent figure in football. Details regarding his now-wife, Mariah, are more challenging to find, as she mainly stays out of the public eye.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mariah Godwin (née DelPercio) Date of birth January 22, 1996 Age 27 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Delaware, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Tampa, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Rod Christopher Godwin (2021) Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mark DelPercio and Nichol DelPercio Education Middletown High School and The Pennsylvania State University Social media profiles Instagram

Mariah remains tightly-lipped about her background, with some aspects of her life shrouded in mystery. Despite this, her social media gives us a glimpse into the power couple's daily life and love for one another.

Chris Godwin

Born Rod Christopher Godwin on February 27, 1996, Chris' life was destined for stardom. He followed his passion for football throughout his education, and his hard work finally paid off during his college years once he proved his talent and was drafted into the NFL in 2017.

What nationality is Chris Godwin?

The star athlete was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This makes him an American citizen, and he currently resides in Tampa, Florida, with his wife.

How did Chris Godwin meet his wife?

According to online sources, Chris and Mariah met in their teens. They both attended Middletown High School in Delaware. The happy couple have been in a long-term relationship since 2012, and Chris Godwin's girlfriend became his wife on May 7, 2021.

Does Chris Godwin have a brother?

The successful football player has three siblings, a brother and two sisters. His brother's name is Marcus, and his two sisters are Sharhonda and Rian.

Chris and his wife met in high school. Photo: @_mrstwelve on Instagram (modified by author)

Where did Chris Godwin go to college?

Chris attended The Pennsylvania State University, commonly referred to as Penn State. While at Penn State, the pros recognised his undeniable football skills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The successful sportsman has been with the Buccaneers since he joined the NFL.

Chris Godwin’s net worth

Chris' exact net worth is unknown, but his four-year, $3.28 million Buccaneers contract when he first signed on as a rookie gives insight into his impressive financial standing. The contract included a signing bonus of $792,164.00.

Mariah DelPercio

Born into a football family in Delaware, Chris Godwin's wife shares the same passion for the game as her husband. Apart from studying sports and nutrition in college, she has a passion for philanthropy. Specifically, she loves supporting needy animals. Here is what we know of her in detail.

Age of Chris Godwin's wife

Mariah was born on January 22, 1996. This makes her 27 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The couple have been married since 2021. Photo: @_mrstwelve on Instagram (modified by author)

Mariah DelPercio's career

Mariah DelPercio has a background in Sports Nutrition and Exercise Science, but it has yet to be confirmed whether that is her career field as of 2023. Mariah obtained her education at Penn State University, where her now-husband also attended.

Both parties are among the founders of Team Godwin Foundation, a nonprofit organisation (NPO) that provides at-risk animals a second chance through advocacy and financial support.

Mariah DelPercio's Instagram

Chris Godwin's wife's Instagram has 36.6K followers as of 26 September 2023. Their NPO's Instagram page is @teamgodwinfoundation, with 5,436 followers.

Although Mariah DelPercio is not a public figure, she happily supports her husband on the sidelines and through her social media, showing their solid partnership. You can keep up with their daily lives and partnership through their respective social media profiles.

