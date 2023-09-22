Rakeem Christmas is an American professional basketball player. Christmas played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange at Syracuse University from 2011 to 2015. During his college career, he was known for his shot-blocking ability and defensive prowess. He is also a member of the Turkish club OGM Ormanspor.

While at Syracuse, Rakeem Christmas developed his basketball skills and earned a reputation as a shot-blocking and defensive specialist. Photo: @Rakeem (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rakeem Christmas is also famous as Jasmine Jordan's husband. Jasmine is the daughter of Michael Jordan, one of the greatest basketball players ever. How did they meet, and where is Rakeem now?

Rakeem Christmas' profiles and bio

Full name Rakeem Christmas Gender Male Date of birth December 1, 1991 Age 31 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Irvington, New Jersey Country United States Nationality American Horoscope Sagittarius Height 6 feet 9 inches Weight 113 kg (Approx) Eye colour Dark Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jasmine Jordan Profession Basketball player Net worth $3 M

How old is Jasmine Jordan's husband?

Christmas was born on December 1, 1991, in Irvington, New Jersey, USA. Rakeem Christmas' age is 31 years as of 2023, and he holds American nationality.

Who is Rakeem Christmas' father?

Christmas's father is Amos Christmas, who is not as widely known in the public eye as his son, Rakeem, who gained recognition for his basketball career.

Christmas at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Draft on June 25, 2015, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Mark Westcott /NBAE

Source: Getty Images

What is Rakeem Christmas' height?

He measures 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 113 kilograms. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Who is Rakeem Christmas married to?

He is married to Jasmine Jordan, NBA icon Michael Jordan's daughter. They met at Syracuse University in New York when they were both students.

Rakeem Christmas' wife

Jasmine Jordan is the daughter of basketball legend Michael Jordan and his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. She was born on December 7, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Jasmine has also pursued a modelling career besides working with the Jordan Brand. Photo: @Rakeem (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasmine Jordan's career

Jasmine has worked in marketing and brand management, including working with the Jordan Brand, a Nike subsidiary named after her father, Michael Jordan. The Jordan Brand produces a line of athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, and it has become one of the world's most recognizable and successful sports brands.

Jordan has also pursued a career in fashion and modelling and has been involved in philanthropic activities. She uses her platform to support charitable causes and initiatives.

Rakeem Christmas' education

Christmas attended the Academy of the New Church in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, for high school, where he played basketball and gained recognition for his skills on the court. After high school, he committed to playing college basketball at Syracuse University, where he became a standout player for the Syracuse Orange.

Christmas of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots against the Golden State Warriors during NBA Summer League on July 10, 2012, at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Dow/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Rakeem Christmas' career

Christmas had a basketball career that included both his college and professional career. Below is an overview of his career.

Rakeem Christmas' college stats

Christmas played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange at Syracuse University from 2011 to 2015.

He improved significantly at Syracuse, evolving into a reliable presence in the team's frontcourt. In his senior season (2014-2015), Christmas was named to the All-ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) First Team, highlighting his strong performance in his final collegiate year.

Professional career

Christmas was declared for the 2015 NBA Draft after his senior year at Syracuse. Later, he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 36th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft but was then moved to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, he did not play regular-season games for the Cavaliers, and his rights were subsequently traded to the Indiana Pacers. Christmas made his NBA debut with the Indiana Pacers during the 2015-2016 season.

After his time with the Pacers, he had brief stints with other NBA teams, including the Chicago Bulls, but did not establish himself as a regular rotation player. He also played in the NBA G League with teams such as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Christmas of the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Carrier Dome on February 18, 2015, in Syracuse, New York. Photo by Rich Barnes

Source: Getty Images

How long was Rakeem Christmas with Syracuse?

Christmas played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange at Syracuse University for four seasons. He began his college career with Syracuse in the 2011-2012 season and continued to play for the Orange through the 2014-2015 season.

How many years did Rakeem Christmas start as a centre?

During his college basketball career at Syracuse University, from 2011 to 2015, Rakeem played as a forward/centre. He started as a centre for at least part of his time at Syracuse.

What is Rakeem Christmas doing now?

Rakeen is still active in his professional basketball career. The former Pacers player signed with the Mexican team Santos de San Luis for the 2023-24 season.

What is Rakeem Christmas' Instagram account?

The basketball player is on Instagram, @rakeemchristmas, boasting over 54.6K followers. He mainly shares pictures while with his son.

What is Rakeem Christmas' net worth?

His exact net worth is not disclosed but is estimated to be above $3 million. He derives his fortunes from his long-standing and successful basketball career.

Rakeem Christmas' salary

Here is a breakdown of his salary for three seasons, totalling $2,231,920:

2015-16: $1,007,026

2016-17: $1,052,342

2017-18: $172,552

Above is all you need to know about Rakeem Christmas, an American professional basketball player and Jasmine Jordan's husband. Christmas' professional basketball career allowed him to compete at the highest level and fulfil his dream of playing in the NBA.

READ ALSO: Facts about Kebe Dunn, actor Michael Rapaport's wife

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Kebe Dunn. Who is she? Kebe Dunn is a celebrated spouse famous as Michael Rapaport's wife. Rapaport is an American actor, comedian, director, and media personality.

Rapaport has appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years, and he is known for his distinctive voice and for playing characters with a streetwise and outspoken demeanour.

Source: Briefly News