Facts about Kebe Dunn, actor Michael Rapaport's wife

Michael Rapaport's career has evolved from being an actor and comedian to including podcaster and media personality to his professional experience. His bold personality and humour have drawn in many fans and his now-wife, Kebe Dunn. This article details what we know of Michael's wife and his life.

Kebe Dunn’s spouse is known for his outlandish remarks, which gather him a significant amount of both good and bad publicity. Based on their social media interactions, Kebe shies away from the limelight but does not seem to mind her husband's niche sense of humour.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kebe Rapaport (née Dunn) Date of birth 10 November 1969 Age 53 years old at the time of writing Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Undisclosed location in the United States of America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Between New York, USA and Los Angeles, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Michael David Rapaport (2016) Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 63 kg (most widely reported) Height 170 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Michele D Lee (mother, father unknown) Siblings One sister (Donyell Kennedy McCullough) Profession Actress Native language English Net worth $350,000 Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter)

How old is Kebe Dunn?

The wife of Rapaport, Kebe Dunn’s birthday is on 10 November 1969. Aged 53 at the time of writing, she turns 54 on 10 November 2023.

What does Kebe Dunn do for a living?

Like her husband, Kebe is an actress. Kebe Dunn’s movies and TV shows are few and far between, showing that she has dabbled in acting rather than taking it on full-time. She assists her husband with his podcast. According to Kebe Dunn’s IMDb page, the following are her acting credits:

In Session with Jonathan Pessin (2012, one episode)

Love for Rent (2005)

Tournament of Laughs (2020, one episode)

Does Kebe Dunn have children?

Kebe Dunn does not have any children of her own. However, she is a stepmother to Michael's two children, Julian Ali and Maceo Shane.

Does Michael Rapaport have any children?

Michael has two children with his ex-wife Nichole Beattie, Maceo Shane Rapaport and Julian Ali Rapaport. Maceo was born in 2002 and is 21 years old in 2023. Julian was born in 2000 and will be 23 in 2023.

Unlike their famous father, Michael's sons shy away from the public eye. Michael Rapaport’s kids from his previous marriage are his only children, as he and Kebe do not have children together.

Kebe Dunn’s net worth

Thanks to her blossoming acting career, Kebe's net worth is most widely reported as $350,000. For those curious, Michael Rapaport's net worth is most commonly reported as $8 million.

Kebe Dunn’s profiles

Kebe Dunn’s Instagram, @ebekay, has 4,245 followers as of September 2023. Find her on X (Twitter) under @kdkeebler, with 439 followers.

Kebe Dunn's approach to the limelight is more conservative than her famous husband's. You can still keep tabs on what the happy couple gets up to through both of their social media pages, which include sweet tributes to one another.

