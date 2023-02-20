Nichole Beattie is an American writer and television producer who has worked on The Walking Dead, For All Mankind and Sons of Anarchy, among others. She is also popularly known for being the ex-wife of Michael Rapaport, an American producer, director and comedian. In this article, we learn more about the personal life of Nichole Beattie.

The 47-year-old was once married to Michael Rapaport, but she filed for divorce after seven years. She is also one of the notorious public figures who favours being off social media despite working in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nichole Beattie Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1976 Age 47 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 cm Weight in kilograms 58 kg Weight in pounds 128 Ibs Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Spouse Michael Rapaport (2000-2007) Children Maceo Shane Rapaport and Julian Ali Rapaport Marital status Divorced Occupation Writer and producer Net worth Approximately $5 million

Nichole Beattie’s age

Nichole Beattie is 47 years old as of 2023 and was born on 19 November 1976 in the United States of America. Therefore, her star sign is Scorpio.

Nichole Beattie’s husband

Following her divorce from her ex-husband, Nichole did not remarry. Reports state that she is currently single and her absence from social media makes it difficult to know some aspects of her personal life, her relationship status in particular.

Nichole Beattie’s net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, which she accrued over the years as she mastered her writing and film production career. With the success she has in the career, it is no secret that she is worth millions of dollars.

Is Nichole Beattie on Instagram?

Nichole Beattie is not active on Instagram or any other social media platform and this comes as a surprise since most people who work in the entertainment industry are active on such platofrms.

Nichole Beattie’s productions

Nichole is popularly known for a number of productions that have received tremendous public reviews and garnered a considerable revenue. The following list is of some of the television productions she has written and produced:

2008: Sons of Anarchy

2010: The Walking Dead

2015: The Executioner

2017: Beyond

2017: Emerald City

2019: For All Mankind

2021: Law & Order: Organized Crime

Nichole Beattie’s For All Mankind TV series

For All Mankind is a science-fiction television series written and co-produced by Nichole Beattie. The series is about a space race to the moon won by the Soviet Union and intensifies the challenges between the victor and the United States.

What is Michael Rapaport’s net worth?

Michael's net worth is approximately $8 million, which he has accumulated as an actor, director, comedian, writer, and producer. It is no secret that this net worth affords him a life of comfort.

Michael Rapaport and Nichole Beattie

The two met in the late 1990s, but specific dates according to sources, are not available. Following dating for some time, Michael and Nichole made the decision to spend their lives together and got married on 15 January 2000. They were blessed with two children.

Who is Michael Rapaport’s ex-wife?

Michael’s ex-wife is Nichole Beattie, whom he was married to for seven years. Nichole was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States of America. She is best described as a talented American screenwriter and film producer.

Is Michelle Rappaport related to Michael Rapaport?

Michelle Rappaport and Michael are not related, and no reports have been found stating that they are. Michelle is an American actress and film producer who is popularly known for her work in movies like White Men Can’t Jump (1992), Something About Amelia (1984), and Blue Chips (1994).

Michael Rapaport’s divorce

Michael’s marriage with Nichole was not one that would last forever, as it was met by challenges that led them to divorcing. His ex-wife Nichole, filed for divorce in 2004, stating that they were facing irreconcilable challenges and their divorce was finalised three years later in 2007. In this case, specific dates were not found.

Nichole Beattie’s biography has given insight into her personal life and career. Despite the challenges she has faced in her marriage, Nichole continues to be a rising star in her career.

