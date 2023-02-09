Is Alix Klineman married or is she still dating? Everything to know

Alix Klineman is a famous American beach volleyball player and a 2020 Summer Olympics gold medalist. She was born on 30 December 1989 in the United States of America and thus started her sports career when she was in high school. In 2006, she won the title of Gatorade National Player of the Year. Interestingly, her personal life has fans questioning if she is married or still dating. Let us find out.

Meet Alix Klineman, an American beach volleyball player. Photo: @alixklineman (modified by author)

The 34-year-old sportswoman is the tallest female player at 6 feet 5 inches, which gives her an added advantage during matches. Therefore, Alix Klineman is in a relationship with former ice hockey right-winger Teddy Purcell, to whom she is yet to get married.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Alexendra Rose Klineman Gender Gender Date of birth 30 December 1989 Age 34 years old as 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Manhattan Village, California, United States of America Current residence Hermosa Beach, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Sexuality Straight Religion Judaism Height in feet 6'5" Height in centimetres 195 cm Weight in kilograms 79 kg Weight in pounds 174 Ibs Eye colur Blue Hair colour Blonde Marital status Engaged Occupation Beach volleyball player Net worth Approximately $2 million Instagram @alixklineman

Alix Klineman’s age

Alix was born on 30 December 1989, and as per her date of birth, she is 34 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is thus Sagittarius.

Alix Klineman’s height

According to reports, the former indoor volleyball player is 6 feet 5 inches and converting her height from feet to centimetres, meaning that she is 195 centimetres.

Alix Klineman’s boyfriend

She started dating Teddy Purcell in 2017, but the exact date according to reports is unknown. Alix further waited for a year before announcing that she was seeing Teddy, and the pictures she shared with her boyfriend on her Instagram account cleared the questions her fans had about her relationship status.

Alix Klineman’s spouse

Therefore, Alix is fortunate enough to have a partner that is supportive as Teddy.

Who is Teddy Purcell?

Teddy Purcell is a Canadian former professional ice hockey right-winger born. He was raised in St John, Canada on 8 September 1985. During his career, he played for various hockey teams, including Los Angeles Kings, Tampa Bay Lightings, Edmonton Oilers and others.

He scored his first goal for the Los Angeles Kings on 15 February 2008, earning him the 2008 AHL All-Star Classic. Teddy had a successful sports career and was active from 2007 until he retired in 2018.

Alix Klineman’s husband

In this regard, Alix is in a committed relationship with her fiancé Teddy Purcell, who has yet to become her husband since they have not tied the knot. Once they get married, Teddy will be Alix’s first husband.

Is Alix Klineman a model?

Regrettably, information has yet to be found mentioning anything about Alix being a model. It appears that besides her paid partnerships, she was strictly focused on her volleyball career.

Why is Alix Klineman not playing?

Sources state that Alix is currently not playing due to a shoulder surgery she had in 2022. Even though she is doing well regarding her healing, Alix shared an Instagram post announcing that she is expecting a baby boy and has since said she will be away from the sport for the foreseeable future.

Alix Klineman and her fiancé Teddy Purcell. Photo: @alixklineman (modified by author)

What happened to Klineman and Ross?

Alix Klineman and April Ross, who were partners and played volleyball matches as a team, have split up. This comes after Klineman had her shoulder surgery. Emily Day, a 35-year-old American volleyball player, will replace Klineman as Ross’s new partner, and reports state that they made their first debut as a new team last year at the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

Who is April Ross married to?

April Ross is currently a divorcee and it is unknown if she is in a relationship. She was married to Bradley Keenan, a former American men’s volleyball player and coach, for eight years. The reasons surrounding their divorce are not known. Even though this is the case, the two have maintained a good platonic relationship. Furthermore, Bradley has continued to be April’s biggest cheerleader regardless of parting ways with her.

How tall is Alix Klineman?

Alix Klineman, the tallest female volleyball player. Photo: @alixklineman (modified by author)

Her height is 6 feet 5 inches and she weighs 79 kilograms. She is thus explained to be taller than most female volleyball players. Interestingly, her height gives her an advantage on the court because she can block shots from her opponents.

Alix Klineman’s biography has given you a surface look into her personal life and career. Being in the spotlight has resulted in fans developing an interest in knowing if she is married or still dating. She has found her prince charming.

