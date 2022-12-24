How tall is Berleezy? Age, family, occupation, social media, net worth

Berleezy an American YouTuber, gamer, and entrepreneur. He is known for his YouTube video series, Exposed, which features his funny reactions to cartoon intros. Berleezy also games on Twitch. Apart from his engaging online content, the internet star is famous for his height. How tall is Berleezy?

Berleezy established his first YouTube channel in 2012 but started posting content in 2013. He currently has over 4.5 million combined subscribers, and his videos have been viewed more than 764 million times.

Berleezy's profiles summary and bio

Real name Berlin Edmond Date of birth 16th December 1992 Age 30 years in 2022 Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth California, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Height 6 feet 5 inches (1.95 m) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Education California State University, Fullerton Profession Entrepreneur, YouTube star YouTube channels @berlinedmond @berleezy @eezyTV YouTube subscribers Over 4.51 million combined subscribers YouTube views More than 764 million combined views Social media Instagram Twitch

How tall is Berleezy?

Berleezy's height is approximately 6 feet 5 inches (1.95 m), making him one of the tallest YouTubers. His hair is dark brown, and he is often seen rocking an undercut Afro hairstyle. He has dark brown eyes.

How did Berleezy become famous?

He gained fame as a content creator and vlogger. He started by posting funny videos on YouTube and later created the Exposed series. He also games on Twitch.

Berleezy's age

The YouTube star was born on 16th December 1992 in California, United States. He is 30 years old in 2022, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

What is Berleezy's real name?

His real name is Berlin Edmond. He mostly goes by Berleezy or its short form Eezy.

Berleezy's family

Berlin was raised in California alongside his sisters. He features his mother in some of his YouTube videos. He graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2017.

Berleezy's occupation

Berlin Edmond makes a living from online content creation and as an entrepreneur. His vlog content includes comedy, reactions, video games, and the Exposed video series. Berleezy is part of a group called Somebros. The team consists of content creators ImDontai, Rico the Giant, Physical Gamerz (PG), JoJoThaMoFo, and Joeiaco. They occasionally make vlogs together.

How many YouTube channels does Berleezy have?

He has three YouTube channels. They include

@berlinedmond: He established the channel in September 2012, where he would post funny vlogs and later launched the Exposed series.

He established the channel in September 2012, where he would post funny vlogs and later launched the series. @berleezy: The channel was established in June 2016 and features video games.

The channel was established in June 2016 and features video games. @eezyTV: The channel was created in March 2019 and also features video games and funny reactions

How many subscribers does Berleezy have on YouTube?

The internet star has over 2.16 million YouTube subscribers on his @berleezy account as of December 2022. The account's content has been viewed more than 576 million times. His other YouTube account, @eezyTV, has over 353 thousand subscribers and more than 28 million views. His channel, @berlinedmond, has more than 2 million subscribers and over 158 million views.

Other Berleezy social media accounts have hundreds of thousands of followers. He has over 910 thousand followers on Instagram and more than 598 thousand followers on Twitch.

What are Berleezy's most popular videos?

The gamer's most watched videos are from his Exposed series. The videos feature the YouTuber joking about different cartoon introductions. He loves cartoons and previously revealed that cartoon intros are the most memorable compared to specific episodes. The most popular videos in the Exposed series include the following;

Dora the Explorer (12 million views)

(12 million views) Caillou (7.7 million views)

(7.7 million views) Phineas & Ferb (7.3 million views)

(7.3 million views) Arthur (5.7 million views)

(5.7 million views) Kim Possible (5.7 million views)

Berleezy's merch

Berlin has a clothing brand called Eezy Gang. He sells different types of merchandise, including branded light-blocking glasses, caps, sweatpants, hoodies, and T-shirts. Purchases are made online on the Eezy Gang official website.

Berleezy's net worth

The vlogger has an estimated net worth of $1 million in 2022. He has been active on YouTube for about ten years. He also makes money from his merchandise business.

Berleezy's influence has been growing since he first started making YouTube videos. His content is relatable and can be viewed by anyone regardless of age, race, or gender.

