Who is Abby Berner? Age, real name, occupation, social media, net worth

Abby Berner is a living reality of the saying that GenZ knows a world that is hyper-connected and she is making the most of it. She became a prominent TikTok star and media personality, Twitch streamer, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and social media influencer in a very short time.

Abby Berner is a Kansas influencer widely known for her creative and thrilling videos across her social media platform. Photo: @abbyberner (modified by author)

Abby Berner is a Kansas influencer widely known in her country for her creative and thrilling videos across her social media platform. She lip-syncs to videos and dances majorly on TikTok. But beyond all of these, who is Abby Berner when she is not in front of the camera?

Profile summary

Full name Abigayle Berner Nickname Abby Berner Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Kansas, United States Current residence Kansas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-66-86 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings Austin Relationship status Single College Piper High School Profession TikToker, YouTuber, Twitch streamer, fitness enthusiast, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Social media fields Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube

Who is Abby Berner?

Abby Berner's real name is Abigayle Berner. She was born and resides in Kansas, United States, with her family members. After completing primary school, she enrolled in Piper High School to further her education. The young star has attracted millions of followers worldwide and across various platforms.

How old is Abby Berner?

Abby Berner's age is 21 (2022), and she was born on 9 July 2001 in Kansas, United States. Her height is 5 feet 8 inches, an equivalent of 173cm, and she weighs 51kg. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Abby Berner's occupation

Abby is a content creator. As a TikToker, she came into the limelight in 2019. She commenced creating TikTok videos in her spare time and her visual content ranges from lip-syncing to dancing, workout, and fitness.

As of December 2022, her TikTok handle has over 6.6 million followers with more than 216.5 million likes. She recently received a silver YouTube Play button for crossing 100,000 subscribers.

Abby Berner's social media

On her YouTube page, she has over 157,000 subscribers. Since she joined the channel on 27 July 2017, her videos have been viewed more than 28 million times. Her Instagram page has close to two million followers. She has a little over 141,000 followers on her Twitter page. Other social media accounts that she operates and the total followers as of 22 December 2022:

Abby Berner's net worth

It is no news that Abby is one of the richest TikTokers. According to reports, her net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Proceeds from her business, YouTube channel, and brand influencing make up for this sum.

Through her official website, she sells various fashion items ranging from shoes to items of clothing and handbags. At the same time, she has a virtual shopping list provided by Amazon that showcases different items that people will like.

Abby Berner is proof that one can use social media to their advantage even at a young age. She started posting videos on TikTok and gained fame in the process. So far, she has leveraged the fame and launched her merch, through which she also earns.

