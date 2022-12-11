Who is Anthony Stanbury? Age, wife, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

Anthony Stanbury is the father of the famous businesswoman, fashion stylist, and television personality Caroline Alice Stanbury. He is a wealthy businessman whose attempts to keep a low-profile life yield no result because he married into one of the noblest and wealthiest families in the United Kingdom.

In knowing about Anthony Stanbury, you must be willing to investigate his relationship with other family members. As an astute businessman, his children, like Caroline, have inherited his flair for business, and they are going well in their chosen business path. Anthony even supports his children’s businesses as a member of the Board of Directors.

Anthony Stanbury's profile and bio summary

Full name Anthony David Stanbury Gender Male Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Relationship status Married Spouse Elizabeth Alice Stanbury Children Four Profession Businessman

Background information

Anthony Stanbury's age is unknown because details surrounding his birth have not been made public. However, his wife, Elizabeth Alice Stanbury, is reportedly approximately 75 years old as of 2022. Stanbury's nationality is British while his ethnicity is white.

Details of Anthony Stanbury's parents and his upbringing are also hidden from the public. His wife, Elizabeth’s parents, are Basil and Alice Beale.

Anthony Stanbury’s career

Anthony is an entrepreneur, a venture capitalist, to be precise, as he lends money to people who need it. He was a managing director at the high-end clothing brand Jaeger between 2004 and 2006. According to a LinkedIn profile associated with him, Anthony has been the chief operating officer at Gift Library since 2010.

Personal life

To a large extent, aside from his business life, Anthony’s relationship in terms of his immediate family is an aspect of his life that is public knowledge. Anthony Stanbury's wife, Elizabeth Alice Stanbury (neé Beale), has been his companion for over four decades.

Elizabeth comes from a wealthy, privileged, and relatively influential Vestey family in the United Kingdom. She is friends with Major Ron Ferguson, who gave birth to Sue Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Like her husband, Elizabeth is an entrepreneur and established a cashmere sewing company.

Elizabeth and Anthony Stanbury’s relationship produced four children: Alexander George Basil, Edward Samuel Joseph, Caroline Alice Stanbury, and a sister, Victoria Elizabeth Sophie. Of the children, Alex and Caroline are the celebrity television personalities, with Caroline being the more popular of the two.

Caroline, Stanbury's third child, born on 28 April 1976, is a social media celebrity, brand ambassador, and entrepreneur. She is famously known for her television reality series appearances, including The Real Housewives of Dubai and Ladies of London. She is a fashion stylist with high-end clients and runs an expensive gift store, Gift Library. Caroline reportedly ventured into creating a furniture collection for her line, and the business was named ECmyLife.

Anthony Stanbury's daughter Caroline. Photo: @carolinestanbury on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Interestingly, Caroline testified to her family’s affluence when she told Bravo during an interview that she was raised in a mansion and experienced the old-school British upbringing method. Caroline said:

My mother's from one of the best families in England, and I went to debutant school. I grew up in a big house with ... nannies with gloves.

Anthony Stanbury is also a grandfather because of his daughter Caroline’s motherhood. Caroline has three kids from her first marriage to Cem Habib: Zac, Aaron, and Yasmine.

Personal appearance and body measurement

Details of Anthony Stanbury's measurements are unknown, unlike his celebrity daughter who stands at a height of five feet and seven inches while weighing an average of 55 kilograms.

Social media presence

Anthony Stanbury keeps a low profile, so, no social media accounts are associated with him besides his Linkedin account which showcases his professional adventures. His daughter, Caroline, on the other hand, is famous across social media platforms, with over 655,000 Instagram followers and about 59,000 on the Twitter platform as of 15 December 2022.

Anthony Stanbury's net worth

Stanbury's net worth is unknown. Nonetheless, he is a successful businessman. Also, judging by the real estate associated with him and his wife in Southrop, United Kingdom, the venture capitalist certainly has little or no financial worries in his earth-coloured house, which has an inbuilt swimming pool.

Anthony Stanbury is a successful English family man blessed with a lovely wife and four children. He is an active part of his family’s success story, like in his daughter's case, where he functions as a chief operating officer.

