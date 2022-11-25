Mathew Thomas Clemence's age, parents, education, career, social media

Phil Collins is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to his booming music career. But despite being an adorned musician, Phil has been unlucky in love and married thrice. In this read, we explore the biography of Mathew Thomas Clemence, one of his sons, with his third ex-wife, Orianne Cevey.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's family: (L-R) Matthew Collins, Orianne Cevey, Phil Collins and Nicholas Collins. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Source: Getty Images

Mathew Thomas Clemence, also known as Mathew Collins, is a celebrity child well known as one of the five children of the iconic musician Phil Collins. But unlike most celebrity children, Thomas has managed to lead a private life away from the public eye.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's profile and bio summary

Famous as Phil Collins' son Date of birth 1 December 2004 Place of birth London, United Kingdom Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 17 years (as of November 2022) Nationality American Father Philip David Charles Collins (Phil Collins) Mother Orianne Cevey Siblings Nicholas Grev Austin, Simon, Joley and Lily Instagram mcollins0112

Mathew Thomas Clemence's age

The celebrity kid was born on 1 December 2004 in London, United Kingdom. He is 17 years old as of November 2022 and counting days to his eighteenth birthday.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's parents

Mathew's father is English singer, actor, drummer, songwriter, and record producer Philip David Charles Collins, popularly known as Phil Collins. Phil became one of the world's most successful and famous musicians in the 1980s after replacing Peter Gabriel and becoming the face of the band Genesis.

His mother is Orianne Cevey, a Swiss national who rose to fame after marrying iconic singer Phil Collins. Despite their 21 years age gap, Orianne and Phil defied the odds and tied the knot in 1999.

Mathew Thomas Clemence is best known as the son of British singer Phil Collins. Photo: THOMAS COEX/AFP

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Phil Collins and his wife?

Unfortunately, their love story ended in 2006, with both parties citing irreconcilable personal differences. The divorce was finalized in 2008, with Cevey being awarded a whooping $46.76 million, the highest divorce settlement in Britain at the time.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's parents Phil and Orianne finalized their divorce in 2008. Photo: John Parra

Source: Getty Images

However, the two got together again from 2016 to 2019 to make things work a second time. But their reunion was quickly marked by a second breakup that got downright vicious. Cevey accused Phil of drinking too much and showering less, giving him an unbearable stench. But the singer denied the allegations.

It was also reported that Cevey auctioned off some of Phil's prized possessions, including one of his gold records that gave her as much as $22k. For his part, Chris booted her from their luxurious waterfront Miami mansion.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's siblings

Mathew Thomas Clemence's biological brother is Nicholas Collins. His step-siblings are Simon, Joley and Lily. Photo: @nic_collins on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He has one biological brother, Nicholas Grev Austin, who was born on 21 April 2001 in Geneva, Switzerland. His step-siblings are Simon, Joley and Lily, from the first two marriages of his father, Phil.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's nationality

Thomas was born in London, United Kingdom, which makes him of British nationality. However, his mother and brother Austin are Swiss nationals, for they were born in Switzerland. Unfortunately, details about Mathew Thomas Clemence's height and weight are unavailable.

Mathew Thomas Clemence's career

Mathew Thomas Clemence has decided to pursue football despite his family being deeply rooted into music. Photo: @mcollins0112 on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

With music deeply rooted in the Collins family, most people expected Thomas to pursue a music career. However, unlike his brother Nicholas, who had already stepped into his father's shoes and became Genesis's drummer, Mathew chose to nurture football.

His football interest is speculated to be influenced by his brother Nicholas who played football in Switzerland before relocating to Florida. But information about whether the football enthusiast will take up football professionally is yet to be made available. The same case applies to Mathew Thomas Clemence's education profile.

Social media

Thomas is not very active on social media. However, he does have an Instagram account where he posts clips of his football training.

Mathew Thomas Clemence is the son of the Grammy Award winner Phil Collins and his third ex-wife Orianne Cevey. Unlike his other siblings, Thomas has pursued a career in football and not entertainment.

READ ALSO: Who is Lytrell Bundy? Age, daughter, parents, siblings, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post with the biography of Lytrell Bundy. Lytrell Bundy is an American woman who wears many hats, for she is a banker, medical practitioner, laboratory scientist, and Chief Financial Officer at CBE LLC in Virginia.

But interestingly, most people do not know that she is the older sister to the award-winning songwriter, singer, actor, and dancer Chris Brown.

Source: Briefly News