Bob Saget was a beloved American actor who graced the screens for decades, becoming a household name and gaining even more fame after taking on the role of Danny Tanner in Full House, the show's main protagonist. The late actor left behind three daughters and a wife who has since honoured his legacy. Here, we discuss details of his family and youngest daughter, Jennifer Belle Saget.

The famous actor did not spend much time discussing his own family life, especially regarding his daughters. This makes it somewhat difficult to find details about them, but here is some widely available information about his youngest daughter.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Jennifer Belle Saget Nickname Jennie Date of birth 18 November 1992 Age 30 years of age (2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace New York, USA Religious beliefs Jewish (family’s religion) Current residence Brooklyn, New York, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 50-56 kg (most commonly reported) Height 155 cm (most widely reported) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Parents Bob Saget and Sherri Kramer Siblings Two sisters (Aubrey Saget and Lara Melanie Saget) Native language English

The family's youngest daughter seems to avoid the limelight specifically, with no active social media platforms or confirmation of other facts surrounding the star, like her education or career. So before we elaborate on everything we know about Jennifer's full biography, fans have answered some common questions about Bob's life.

Who is the mother of Bob Saget's daughters?

Sherri Kramer is the mother of his three children, Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara Melanie Saget. The duo were high school sweethearts and married on 16 May 1982. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be, and the pair ultimately divorced on 10 November 1997.

For those who do not know, Sherri is an American-born screenwriter, author, businesswoman, director, and marriage and family counsellor. Jennifer Belle Saget’s parents seem to have stayed amicable until Bob's death.

Did Bob Saget have a wife and children?

After his first marriage ended, Bob and Kelly Rizzo wed in 2018 and remained married until Bob passed. She has since stated how hard it has been for her to cope with his death but ended off on a lighter note on how positive and loving he was to all those around him.

How old are Bob Saget's three daughters?

Jennifer will be 30 years of age in 2022. Aubrey is 35 years of age, and Lara is 33 years of age. Jennifer Belle Saget’s siblings also somewhat keep to themselves.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s boyfriend

It is unknown whether or not she is in a relationship, but she seems to be single as of 2022.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s career

She has not disclosed her profession, and no current information is available from any other sources.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s education

She graduated from a local high school where she is from, but there is no further information on her educational background.

Jennifer Belle Saget’s net worth

As of December 2022. she has no estimated current net worth. Her father, Bob Saget was an American stand-up comedian, actor and television host who had a net worth of $50 million at the time of his death in 2022.

Jennifer Belle Saget's stepmother has stated that she is on good terms with all of Bob's children, which helps give her and her siblings an even more comprehensive network of support since her father's passing.

