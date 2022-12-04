Everything to know about Lorelei Hutch, Jesse Hutch’s wife

Lorelei Hutch is a former American water raft guide. However, she is famously known as the spouse of Jesse Hutch, a Canadian-born American actor, stuntman, and director. They are among the most admired couples in Canada and the US. Recently, people have been curious to learn more about Jesse Hutch’s wife because she keeps a low-key life.

Jesse Hutch's wife hails from New York City, New York, USA.

There are many ways to become a celebrity. Some people become famous for their talents or art, while others attain celebrity status through association. One such person is Lorelei Hutch. She came into the limelight around 2099 following her marriage to Jesse Hutch.

Lorelei Hutch's profile summary and bio

Full name Lorelei Hutch Gender Female Date of birth 9 June 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Franklin, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Siblings 2 Marital status Married Husband Jesse Hutch Children Three (Eli, Sawyer, Charlize) Profession Former water raft guide, celebrity wife Net worth $500 thousand

Lorelei Hutch's bio

The celebrity wife was born in New York City, New York, United States of America. She has two known siblings, sisters. Unfortunately, she is very conservative when it comes to her personal life, so the identity of her parents are siblings remains a mystery.

How old is Lorelei Hutch?

Lorelei Hutch's age is 41 years as of 2020. She was born on 9 June 1981. Therefore, her zodiac sign is Gemini.

She is slightly older than her husband. So, how old is Jesse Hutch? Her husband was born on 12 February 1981 in Alberta, Canada. Therefore, the Canadian actor is also 41 years old, four months younger than his wife.

Jesse Hutch's wife is four months older than him.

Why is Lorelei Hutch famous?

The 41-year-old is primarily famous for being the wife of actor Jesse Hutch. There is little information in the public domain regarding her professional career. For instance, she is a former water raft guide.

Like her husband, she has tried her hand in the entertainment industry. According to IMDb, she starred as Patch in the Stake Out TV series. Jesse Hutch's wife appeared in two episodes between 2016 and 2017. Interestingly, her husband was also a cast member in the TV show, playing Dude in 5 episodes.

What is Lorelei Hutch's net worth?

Considering her secretive nature, knowing her exact net worth is challenging. Nonetheless, Next Biography estimates that the rising actress has an alleged net worth of around $500 thousand. However, note that this information is not accurate and hence not reliable.

Lorelei and Jesse Hutch’s marriage

Lorelei and her husband recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The couple has been together for several years. They reportedly dated for around six years before making things official. Lorelei walked down the aisle on 25 May 2009. In 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

Lorelei Hutch's husband is a reputable Canadian-American actor, director, and stuntman. He is known for many TV shows and movies. Some of his famous work as an actor includes Dark Angel (2001), Take (2002), American Dreams (2002-2004), and Smallville (2002-2005).

Who plays Bryce Quinn on Heartland?

The role is portrayed by actor Jesse Hutch. He appeared in two episodes; S4.E16 Never Surrender (2011) and S5.E12 Road to Nowhere (2012).

Where was Jesse Hutch born?

The actor was born in Alberta, Canada. However, he is currently based in Franklin.

Does Lorelei Hutch have children?

Yes. Together with Jesse, they are blessed with three children – two boys and one girl.

Social media presence

Lorelei is not as famous as her husband on social media. Currently, she is active on Instagram only. Her handle is @loreilihutch. Lorelei Hutch's Instagram boasts 1,700 followers at the time of this writing.

You will find Lorelei Hutch's photos and those of her family on her Instagram page. Just follow her for more updates about her life.

Lorelei Hutch's height

The Stake Out actor is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. Additionally, she has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Lorelei Hutch is an American celebrity wife. She is famous as Jesse Hutch’s wife, but she is also a seasonal actress. The couple has been together for more than a decade. Currently, the couple is blessed with three beautiful children, two boys and one girl.

