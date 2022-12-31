What happened to Tobias Core from The Blacklist? Everything you ought to know

Known for his role on The Blacklist, Tobias Core strove to prove that his rheumatoid arthritis was never a limitation. He always stood out and was always a scene stealer, even if he was not in a leading role. But who was Tobias Toby Core in The Blacklist?

Tobias Core from The Blacklist no longer appears in the show. Discover all the details about what happened to him in this read! Photo: Todd Williamson

Source: Getty Images

Clark Tinsley Middleton was a talented and versatile actor famous for striking performances in all his roles. He was often cast as feisty characters. For example, in the post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer, he played the painter who quietly chronicled the horrors that unfolded on the rushing train. But despite his numerous works, he is best recognized as Tobias Core from The Blacklist.

Tobias Core’s profile and bio summary

Famous as Tobias Core from The Blacklist Full name Clark Tinsley Middleton Date of birth 13 April 1957 Place of birth Bristol, Tennessee Zodiac sign Aries Died 4 October 2020 Cause West Nile Virus complications Age 63 years old (at the time of his demise) Profession Actor, Director, Writer Nationality American Education Palo Verde High Magnet School Mother Sue Perior Father Mel Middleton Brother Kirby Middleton Sexual orientation Straight Spouse Elissa Meyers Married 10 October 2006 Eye colour Black Height 5’4” (1.61 m) Instagram Twitter

Who is Tobias Core?

It is the late talented American actor Clark Tinsley Middleton. Tobias Core Toby was the name given to him for working in The Blacklist thriller series. Here are interesting things to know about him.

The late Clark Tinsley Middleton was best recognized as Tobias Core from The Blacklist. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

What condition did Clark Middleton have?

He had juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, now referred to as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It is a rare form of arthritis that causes joint inflammation in children less than 16 years, and can interfere with their growth and bone development.

Clark was diagnosed with the disease when he was four and had little movement in his neck. However, he did not let his condition define his abilities.

Instead, he used it to his advantage, and in 1997 showcased his struggles in an autobiographical one-man play, Miracle Mile, which he performed off-Broadway. He had an estimated 14 surgeries at the time of his demise.

Clark was the spokesman for the Arthritis Foundation. Additionally, he founded a support network named The Young Mels after his father Mel Middleton, dedicated to children living with juvenile arthritis.

Tobias Core’s age

Tobias Core from The Blacklist was 63 years old at the time of his death. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Source: Getty Images

He was born on 13 April 1957 in Bristol, Tennessee as Clark Tinsley Middleton. He was 63 years old at the time of his passing.

Tobias Core’s family

Clark’s mother is Sue Perior and his brother is Kirby. They were very supportive of him ever he was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Education profile

Middleton attended Palo Verde High Magnet School. His focus and interest were in stage shows, melodrama, and other extracurricular activities. He quit university in Arizona when he was 25 and relocated to New York to study acting at the Mirror Repertory Theatre under Uta Hagen and then Geraldine Page (he later became his mentor).

Tobias Core’s height

Clark Middleton, nicknamed Tobias Core from The Blacklist, was 5-foot-4. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

At the time of his death in 2020, Mr. Middleton was 5-foot-4. That is approximately 1.61 m.

Tobias Core’s occupation

Clark always had a passion for acting, which is why he began performing in amateur dramatics while still at junior college. After moving to New York and polishing his skills, he started making appearances in different theatres and festivals.

He spent 15 years on stage with the Circle Repertory Theatre, New York Shakespeare Festival, Mark Taper Forum in LA, and several regional theatres before making his screen debut in 1983. However, he had trouble being cast, and stated that most productions did not know what to do with him.

In his words, he stated that “I'm limited not by what I can do, but by what people see me as.” But despite the many experienced challenges, he did not quit. He managed to land roles of feisty and memorable characters, especially in the genre of science fiction.

Clark Middleton was a versatile actor famous for his role in The Blacklist. However, he had starred in many other productions. Photo: Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Tobias Core’s movies and TV shows

Although most people only know of his role from The Blacklist, Clark has appeared in several productions. Some of them include:

Movies

Year Movie Role 2004 Kill Bill: Vol. 2 Ernie 2006 Live Free or Die Larry 2007 The Warrior Class Carl Raffon 2007 The Attic Dr. Cofi 2008 Last Call Tim 2009 The Good Heart Dimitri 2009 Taking Woodstock Frank 2013 Snowpiercer Painter

Television shows

Clark Middleton had starred in many TV shows. Pictured is him on set of "Why We Source" Episode 205 of The Path. Photo: Greg Lewis/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

As of December 2022, these are some of the TV shows he has appeared in:

Year TV show Role 1997–2000 Law & Order Ellis 2005–2006 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Delivery Man 's Attorney / Freddie Sloan 2014 Gotham Jimmy 2014–2020 The Blacklist Glen Carter 2015 South of Hell Corky 2016–2017 The Path Richard 2017 Twin Peaks Charlie 2019 American Gods Sindri 2019 Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Pretorious Pryce

Because of his exemplary role in The Blacklist and the outstanding plot twists of the series, there have been many searchers about the show. Some of the most commonly asked questions are:

The striking performance of Tobias Core in The Blacklist made him steal the show even if his was not a leading role. Photo: Michael Parmelee/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Who played Rakitin on Blacklist?

It is talented actor Seth Numrich. He is also known for appearances in Homeland, Madam Secretary, and The Good Wife.

Who is N13?

Fans are praying they discover the identity of N13 soon. Based on Katarina Rostova’s revelations in season 8, most fans believe the KGB mole referred to as N13 is Raymond Reddington.

Other works

Middleton also worked behind the camera as an assistant director for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing Spider-Man, and War of the Worlds. He also wrote, produced, and directed the short films Idee Fixe and My Milonga.

Besides acting, Clark Middleton also worked as a writer, producer, and assistant director. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Tobias Core’s net worth

Most of his profiles revealed he had an estimated net worth of over $13 million at the time of his passing. But there are no official reports to support this.

Tobias Core’s relationship

Clark was married to American author and theatre actress Elissa Meyers. The two exchanged vows on 10 June 2006 and remained married until Clark’s demise.

What caused Clark Middleton’s death?

He died of complications from West Nile Virus on 4 October 2020 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. His wife revealed that he had been bitten by an infected mosquito in their backyard.

Clark Middleton was best known by his nickname of Tobias Core Toby. He received the name from his exemplary work on The Blacklist. Even after his passing in 2020, his name still resounds in Hollywood.

