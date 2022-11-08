Jordan Belfort is the controversial figure that inspired the hit Hollywood movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. The movie depicts the larger-than-life Wallstreet broker's steady rise and ultimate fall from grace and the drama that came along with it. Along with that is the demise of his marriage to his first wife, Denise Lombardo. Where is Jordan Belfort's ex-wife now?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Not much is known about his first wife. Photo: @GossipsDiary on Twitter (modified by author

Source: UGC

The short marriage between Denise Lombardo and Jordan Belfort was briefly highlighted in the movie based on the broker's life. Still, the real-life figure behind the on-screen character has actively tried to separate herself from her controversial ex, his white-collar crimes and the spotlight altogether. But, there is still some information available on her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Denise Lombardo Nickname Denise Date of birth 11 November 1962 Age 60 years old Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Ohio, Midwestern region, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity (unconfirmed) Current residence Washington, Pacific Northwest region, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Nick Amato Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 61 kg (unconfirmed) Height 157 cm (unconfirmed) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark grey Parents Anthony Florito and Ann Lombardo Children Brett, Nicholas and Matt Lombardo Profession Real estate agent, sales executive Education Bayside High School, Adelphi University Native language English, Italian and German Net worth $2.5 million-$3 million Social media profiles None

So, what happened to The Wolf of Wall Street's first wife? The recluse has made a conscious effort to stay out of the limelight following her divorce from her first husband and the subsequent scandals that have since followed. Her shying away from the public makes it difficult to find much information on her, but here is what we could find from multiple sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Denise Lombardo’s age

She is 60 years old as of 11 November 1962.

Denise Lombardo’s husband

As briefly mentioned, she was first married to Jordan Belfort between 1985 and 1991, when the duo separated, allegedly following claims of domestic violence. They did not have any children together, and she went on to marry a man named Nick Amato, but not much else was known about him and their marriage.

In that case, who did Jordan Belfort have kids with? Her infamous ex-husband went on to have two children, Chandler and Carter Belfort, with one of his other ex-wives, Nadine Caridi.

She has since avoided the limelight following her split from her first husband. Photo: @liverogerdotcom and @SolarListKenya on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where is Denise Lombardo now?

As stated earlier, she currently resides in Washington within the Pacific Northwest region of the USA.

Denise Lombardo’s career

According to multiple sources, she now acts as a successful real estate agent/sales executive within the Washington area, the same area she lives in.

Denise Lombardo’s net worth

Considering how little we know about her life, it may be no surprise that there has been no confirmation of her net worth either. But, many online sources estimate it to be between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Denise Lombardo’s profiles

Denise Lombardo’s Instagram does not exist, and she does not seem to have any other social media accounts.

Denise Lombardo may be best known as Jordan Belfort's first wife and the woman who began his string of seemingly doomed marriages. Still, she seems to try to separate herself from him and the associated drama. By all accounts, she seems happy to be out of the public eye.

READ ALSO: Nzuzo Njilo's biography: Age, family, career, fraud, house, profiles, net worth

Still on the topic of celebrity spouses, Briefly.co.za wrote about Nzuzo Njilo, the husband of South African model and social media celebrity Faith Nketsi.

The article highlights his current fraud allegations, family life, career, social media profiles and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News