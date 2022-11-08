Héctor Herrera is a Mexican professional footballer who has gathered many adorning fans throughout his career, joining various prominent clubs. With huge levels of fame comes a heightened interest in celebrities' personal lives, and Héctor is no different. Héctor Herrera is married to Chantal Mato, and fans want to know more about the reclusive figure. Here is what we could find out.

She is married to major soccer star Héctor Herrera.

Source: UGC

Not much is known about his wife since she seems to shy away from the spotlight and keeps to herself besides posting on her social media. This limits what we know about Chantal Mato’s biography, but we could still gather some information.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Chantal Mato Nickname Shantal Mayo Date of birth 15 November 1990 Age 32 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Pachuca, Mexico, North America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Current nationality Mexican Marital status Married to Héctor Herrera Ethnicity Mexican/Latino Gender Female Weight Unconfirmed Height Unconfirmed Hair colour Medium brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Mia Valentina and Héctor David Herrera Profession Entrepreneur, businesswoman, model Education Unknown Native language Spanish, fluent in English Net worth Unknown Social media profiles Instagram

Although the celebrity wife is not often in the direct limelight, she does have a significant following on social media, specifically Instagram. With over 100,000 followers on the app, she has gathered a major fanbase.

Chantal Mato’s age

She turns 32 years old on 15 November of this year. For those wondering, 'how old is Héctor Herrera?' he was born on 19 April 1990, making him 32 years old this year too.

Chantal Mato’s nationality

Born and bred in Pachuca, Mexico, she stayed there for most of her life, eventually moving to Houston, Texas, for her husband's current football team, Houston Dynamo FC.

Chantal Mato’s career

Not much is known about her professional life, as she has not publicly discussed it. But various online sources state that she is an entrepreneur/businesswoman. She also seems to be somewhat of a social media influencer, with some casual online modelling on the side.

The duo seem happier than ever if their social media posts are anything to go by.

Source: UGC

Chantal Mato’s net worth

Since we know so little about her professional life, we also do not have any confirmation of her exact net worth.

Héctor Herrera’s net worth

In contrast, more is known about her husband's value. So, how much does Héctor Herrera make from Dynamo? According to reports, he makes a whopping $5 million per season. In comparison, Héctor Herrera’s salary at Atlético de Madrid, one of his previous clubs, was £52 000 per week and £2 704 000 per year.

How tall is Héctor Herrera?

While on the topic of her husband — for those curious, the soccer star is 183 cm.

It is believed she is a businesswoman.

Source: UGC

Chantal Mato’s social media accounts

Chantal Mato’s Instagram is @shanmayo, with 116 thousand followers. She does not seem to have any other social media accounts.

Chantal Mato may not be the major public figure her husband is, but she is making a major name for herself on her own accord through her growing fanbase on social media. Keep an eye on her profiles to see what she gets up to next.

