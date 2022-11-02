Hellen Motsuki is a face that has graced TV screens throughout the years through her talented acting skills and undeniable presence. Besides spots on highly successful local shows like Generations and Skeem Saam, she also stars in other shows you may not have heard of.

The actress currently stars in Skeem Saam.

So, besides her clear acting skills, who is Hellen Motsuki? The well-loved public figure doubles up as a model, speaker, producer and businesswoman, showcasing she is a multi-faceted force to be reckoned with. Before we go into more Hellen Motsuki facts, here is a summary of her biography.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Hellen Chiloane Motsuki Nickname Hellen Date of birth 19 October (year unknown) Age Unknown Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Lephalale, Limpopo, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa (unconfirmed) Current nationality South African Marital status Married Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Golden brown (as of the time of publication) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Names unknown ( mother reported deceased Children One son Profession Actress, producer, public speaker, model, businesswoman Education Tielelo Secondary School, Phegelelo High School, Boston College Native language Unconfirmed (possibly Sotho, isiZulu, or isiXhosa) fluent in English Net worth R5 million Social media profiles LinkedIn Instagram Twitter

Based on the limited information she discloses online regarding her family and marriage, she seems to value her privacy regarding her personal life. But, she frequently posts about her daily activities and business moves on social media. Here are the bits of information that we could gather on her.

Hellen Motsuki’s age

Hellen Motsuki’s birthday is on the 19th of October, but her birth year is unknown, leaving her age in mystery.

Hellen Motsuki’s career

Although we mainly know of her through her acting roles, she is not simply an actress. According to the star's various social media profiles, she is also an MC, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and model.

Although well-known through her character Melita in Skeem Saam, she has starred in Generations and The Queen.

Hellen Motsuki’s husband

The actress reportedly married her long-term partner for over ten years, but not much is known about him, including his name, when they began dating or got married. The duo seems to share a son, but his name is unknown. He will be seven years old as of 22 November 2022.

Hellen Motsuki's movies and TV shows

To date, she has starred in the following movies, series and other media productions:

Generations

Rockville

Skeem Saam

Remix

Abangani

Khumo, Lehuma le Kgosi: War

The Queen

Hellen Motsuki's net worth

She has never publicly disclosed the amount, but it is widely reported online that her value is around R5 million as of 2022.

Hellen Motsuki’s profiles

The star's Instagram handle is @hellen__bright, with 28.5 thousand followers. Her Twitter page is @hellenbright3, where she has 436 followers.

Besides her professional life and daily activities she depicts online, not much is known about Hellen Motsuki. But she gives glimpses into her private life on her social media pages. Keep an eye on them for more information on her.

