Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest stars of the NBA, with his charismatic persona, impressive basketball skills and undeniably large stature helping his athletic career. Since retiring from the game in the 2010-11 season, his career has been on the rise, and so has the curiosity surrounding his personal life, including who he is currently dating since his divorce. Here, we discuss everything to know about his current girlfriend, Annie Ilonzeh.

Since his separation and ultimate divorce from Shaunie O'Neal in 2011, many have wondered who the leading lady in his life is. He has been in a relationship with Annie since early 2019, and the duo seems stronger than ever. Here is Annie Ilonzeh’s biography in summary before we further detail her life and how the couple met.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Annette Ngozi Ilonzeh Nickname 'Annie' Date of birth 23 August 1983 Age 39 years old Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Grapevine, Texas, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Marital status In a relationship with Shaquille O'Neal Ethnicity Mixed descent (Nigerian-American) Gender Female Weight 50-52 kg (estimated) Height 169 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Christian Ostita Ilonzeh and Annette Louise Siblings Four sisters (Christina, Emily, Laura, and Jennifer) Profession Actress Education Colleyville Heritage High School Native language English Net worth $5 million (estimated) Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Before we go into more details, fans want to know, did Annie Ilonzeh leave Chicago Fire? The actress, who plays Joanna in Arrow, left Chicago Fire after just two seasons, leaving fans wondering if she would return. Due to contract disputes, she has officially left the show for greener pastures. What else do we know about her life currently?

Annie Ilonzeh’s age

First, let us confirm her age. As of 2022, the actress is 39 years old.

Annie Ilonzeh’s height

The star stands at 169 cm, which is average height.

What race is Annie Ilonzeh?

Her mother is caucasian, of English-Polish descent, and her father is a Nigerian of Igbo descent, making her of mixed ethnicity.

Annie Ilonzeh’s boyfriend

Her current partner is the hugely successful former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal. The power couple is said to have begun dating in early 2019 and has been going strong ever since.

Annie Ilonzeh’s movies and TV shows

To date, the actress has starred in the following series and films:

Soulmates

Fear

Getaway

Hatfields & McCoys

Agent Game

The Lower Bottoms

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Staties

Peppermint

American Horror Story

Til Death Do Us Part

Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored

All Eyez on Me

Person of Interest

Empire

Graceland

Guy Theory

Allegiance

Rush

Beauty and the Beast

Arrow

Drop Dead Diva

Killer Reality

Diary of a Champion

Switched at Birth

Charlie's Angels

Entourage

General Hospital

The Game

Frenemies

Melrose Place

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Not Necessary

Miss March

He's Just Not That Into You

Do Not Disturb

How I Met Your Mother

Annie Ilonzeh’s net worth

Most reports estimate her net worth at around $5 million.

Annie Ilonzeh’s profiles

Her Instagram page is @annieilonzeh, with 190 thousand followers. You can find her under @AnnieIlonzeh on Twitter, with 15 thousand followers on the platform.

Although she is well-known globally as Shaq's girlfriend, Annie Ilonzeh is more than just her famous relationship, judging by her successful acting career, which is constantly on the rise.

