Who is Shaq's girlfriend in 2022? Everything to know about Annie Ilonzeh
Shaquille O'Neal is one of the biggest stars of the NBA, with his charismatic persona, impressive basketball skills and undeniably large stature helping his athletic career. Since retiring from the game in the 2010-11 season, his career has been on the rise, and so has the curiosity surrounding his personal life, including who he is currently dating since his divorce. Here, we discuss everything to know about his current girlfriend, Annie Ilonzeh.
Since his separation and ultimate divorce from Shaunie O'Neal in 2011, many have wondered who the leading lady in his life is. He has been in a relationship with Annie since early 2019, and the duo seems stronger than ever. Here is Annie Ilonzeh’s biography in summary before we further detail her life and how the couple met.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Annette Ngozi Ilonzeh
|Nickname
|'Annie'
|Date of birth
|23 August 1983
|Age
|39 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Virgo
|Birthplace
|Grapevine, Texas, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Unknown
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, Californa, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|In a relationship with Shaquille O'Neal
|Ethnicity
|Mixed descent (Nigerian-American)
|Gender
|Female
|Weight
|50-52 kg (estimated)
|Height
|169 cm
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Christian Ostita Ilonzeh and Annette Louise
|Siblings
|Four sisters (Christina, Emily, Laura, and Jennifer)
|Profession
|Actress
|Education
|Colleyville Heritage High School
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|$5 million (estimated)
|Social media profiles
|InstagramTwitter
Before we go into more details, fans want to know, did Annie Ilonzeh leave Chicago Fire? The actress, who plays Joanna in Arrow, left Chicago Fire after just two seasons, leaving fans wondering if she would return. Due to contract disputes, she has officially left the show for greener pastures. What else do we know about her life currently?
Annie Ilonzeh’s age
First, let us confirm her age. As of 2022, the actress is 39 years old.
Annie Ilonzeh’s height
The star stands at 169 cm, which is average height.
What race is Annie Ilonzeh?
Her mother is caucasian, of English-Polish descent, and her father is a Nigerian of Igbo descent, making her of mixed ethnicity.
Annie Ilonzeh’s boyfriend
Her current partner is the hugely successful former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal. The power couple is said to have begun dating in early 2019 and has been going strong ever since.
Annie Ilonzeh’s movies and TV shows
To date, the actress has starred in the following series and films:
- Soulmates
- Fear
- Getaway
- Hatfields & McCoys
- Agent Game
- The Lower Bottoms
- Chicago Fire
- Chicago P.D.
- Chicago Med
- Staties
- Peppermint
- American Horror Story
- Til Death Do Us Part
- Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored
- All Eyez on Me
- Person of Interest
- Empire
- Graceland
- Guy Theory
- Allegiance
- Rush
- Beauty and the Beast
- Arrow
- Drop Dead Diva
- Killer Reality
- Diary of a Champion
- Switched at Birth
- Charlie's Angels
- Entourage
- General Hospital
- The Game
- Frenemies
- Melrose Place
- Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
- Not Necessary
- Miss March
- He's Just Not That Into You
- Do Not Disturb
- How I Met Your Mother
Annie Ilonzeh’s net worth
Most reports estimate her net worth at around $5 million.
Annie Ilonzeh’s profiles
Her Instagram page is @annieilonzeh, with 190 thousand followers. You can find her under @AnnieIlonzeh on Twitter, with 15 thousand followers on the platform.
Although she is well-known globally as Shaq's girlfriend, Annie Ilonzeh is more than just her famous relationship, judging by her successful acting career, which is constantly on the rise.
