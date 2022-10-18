Who is Komie Mohale? Biography, age, family, TV shows, profiles, net worth

Komie Mohale is a woman who wears many hats. She is an actress, scriptwriter, model, and director. Perhaps her most famous career is acting, for most people know her due to her role as Tlhogi on Scandal! Her embodiment of the character Tlhogi has made her a fan favourite, catapulting her to fame.

Infiltrating the competitive South African entertainment industry is challenging. However, actress Komie Mohale has made it seem like a piece of cake. But that is because she has worked hard to stand out and secure a spot in this broad entertainment scene.

Komie Makoma Mohale's profile and bio summary

Full Name Komie Makoma Mohale Date of birth 20 October 1996 Birthplace Pretoria, Gauteng Age 26 years in 2022 Profession Actress, Script Writer, Director, Model Education Performing Arts (TUT) Nationality South African Hair colour Black Social media Instagram

Who is Komie Mohale?

She is a South African celebrity with many titles to her name. She identifies as a certified professional model, performing artist, actress, camera assistant, and trained director.

Komie Mohale’s age

According to reports, the famous South African entertainer was born on 20 October 1996. In 2022, she is 26 years of age.

Where is Komie Mohale from?

Makoma was born in Pretoria, Gauteng, South Africa and her nationality is South African. Unfortunately, not much is known about Mohale’s family.

Komie Mohale’s career

Contrary to what most people think, Makoma’s role as Tlhogi on Scandal! was not her first acting gig. What most people might not know is that she was always working behind the camera, even before she could appear on-screen.

She first worked on developing her skills at the Performing Arts at TUT. Soon after, Makoma completed her practical at Breytenbach Theatre in Pretoria and graduated in May 2021 as a Performing Artist.

Her first appearances were theatre-based, in plays such as Too Sweet Too Bad, Fright Alah and The Infidel. She debuted on television in Mzansi’s TV series The River in a supporting role. But no matter how minor the role was, Makoma caught the attention of several producers, including those of Scandal! So, in 2021, she was cast in the hit series.

Who plays Tlhogi in Scandal?

Makoma debuted in the show on 15 December 2021 as Mdala’s wife, Tlhogi. She tells the tale of a disrespected wife by her husband, who turns a new leaf from being a trophy wife to an accomplished hustler.

Komie Mohale’s net worth

According to most of Mohale’s profiles, her net worth stands at R200 000 in 2022. However, based on the strides Makoma is making in the South African entertainment industry, this figure is expected to grow significantly.

Who is Komie Mohale’s boyfriend?

As of 19 October 2022, in depth research does not reveal any boyfriends or partners. The actress keeps her personal life private.

Komie Mohale’s Instagram

As a model, Komie is active on online social media platforms like Instagram, where she has 4230 followers as of 19 October 2022. The account is not verified.

Komie Mohale is a South African 'Jill' of all trades. She is an actress, camera assistant, director, and model. She has managed to gracefully juggle these careers while still entertaining her fans and remaining their top favourite celebrity.

