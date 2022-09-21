Who is Jenny Scordamaglia? Age, spouse, career, movies and TV shows, profiles

Jenny Scordamaglia is an American TV host, actress, producer and executive. The New Jersey native is also a model who has graced famous magazine covers, including Cosmopolitan, Vogue, and Seventeen. She is an epic portrayal of a woman who wears many hats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jenny Scordamaglia is a talented TV host best known for her role in Miami TV network. Photo: @jennyscordamaglia_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Miami TV's Jenny Scordamaglia may be a familiar face on television, but that does not mean she is an open book. Despite her public career, she has managed to keep most of her details to herself. So join us as we unveil the lesser-known facts about her.

Profile summary

Date of birth 16 September 1988 Place of birth Jersey City, New Jersey, United States Zodiac sign Virgo Age 34 years (as of September 2022) Profession Actress, Producer, Executive Nationality American Height 5 ft 5 (1.65 m) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Spouse Enrique Benzoni Instagram jennyscordamaglia_

Jenny Scordamaglia's age

Jenny Scordamaglia was born in New Jersey but moved to Uruguay when she was 3 months old. She returned to America when she was thirteen. Photo: @jennyscordamaglia_ on Instagram (Modified by author)

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She was born on 16 September 1988 in Jersey City, New Jersey, United States. Her age as of September 2022 is 34 years. She moved to Uruguay when she was 3 months old and lived there until she turned thirteen.

What is Jenny Scordamaglia's height?

Most of her profiles report she stands tall at 5 ft 5 in. Additionally, they acknowledge that she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg).

Jenny Scordamaglia's career

It is not known when Jenny dived into the showbiz industry. However, reports indicate she started her modelling career in the United States. Her good looks made her rise to prominence in no time. She was featured in famous magazines, including Seventeen, Vogue, and Cosmopolitan.

Soon enough, she hosted shows on the Miami TV network, including Miami TV Caliente and Jenny Live. Besides hosting, she also served as Miami TV network's Vice President. Thanks to her skills, the host was in November 2009 named the Best Upcoming TV host by Caracol.

But most people may know Scordamaglia from her acting career. Some of Jenny Scordamaglia's movies and TV shows include:

VidBlogger Nation (2011)

(2011) Hell Glades (2013)

In addition to hosting and acting, Jenny is also an avid naturist. She is the founder of the naturist village in Mexico known as Energy Paradise Tulum.

What is Jenny Scordamaglia's net worth?

There are no official reports about her income or net worth. But as per most of Jenny Scordamaglia's profiles, she is believed to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Jenny Scordamaglia's spouse

She is married to TV producer and media executive Enrique Benzoni. Enrique was born in 1953, which brings their age gap to almost 35 years. But despite the vast age gap, the celebrity couple seems to be making it work, for there is no reported drama in their relationship.

Jenny Scordamaglia's Instagram

Scordamaglia is active on Instagram and has amassed a considerable following. She is known for posting revealing pictures of herself on this platform.

Jenny Scordamaglia is an American actress, producer, host, model, and naturist. Despite her celebrity status title, the beauty enjoys leading a life away from the public eye. Unfortunately, this has left most details about herself and her family under speculation.

READ ALSO: Who is Zion Kalvin? Everything to know about Snopp Doggs's grandson

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Zion Kalvin. Zion Kalvin is best known as Snopp Doggs's grandson. Snoop joyously announced in 2015 that his eldest son Corde Broadus and his girlfriend at the time, Jessica Kyzer, had welcomed their baby Zion.

He was overjoyed because Zion was his first grandson. Snoop would often share pictures of him babysitting or hanging out with his grandson on his Instagram. Fans could already tell that the two have a remarkable grandfather-grandson bond.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News