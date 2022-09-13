Who is Zion Kalvin? Everything to know about Snopp Doggs's grandson

Being a celebrity means that you are often under the constant scope of the media. They rarely get to live their personal lives, and those closely associated with them become famous by association. This has been the case for Zion Kalvin, otherwise known as Snoop Doggs's grandson.

It seems like yesterday Snoop Dogg joyously announced in 2015 that his eldest son Corde Broadus and his girlfriend at the time, Jessica Kyzer, had given birth to a baby called Zion Kalvin Broadus. The family's addition made him the rapper's first grandson.

Zion Kalvin's profiles and bio

Full name Zion Kalvin Broadus Gender Gender Date of birth 14th of January 2015 Country of birth United States of America Age 7 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Skin Complexion Light-skinned Mother Jessica Kyzer Father Corde Broadus Paternal grandfather Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. (Snoop Dogg) Paternal grandmother Shante Broadus Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Zion Kalvin?

He was born on the 14th of January 2015 in the United States of America. As of 2022, Zion Kalvin's age is 7 years. His star sign is Capricorn.

Who are Zion Kalvin's parents?

Zion was born to Corde Broadus and Jessica Kyzer. Corde is an American actor. At the age of 10, he had an appearance in Snoop Dogg's music video for the Pharrell Williams song Drop It Like It's Hot and later made an appearance on his father's reality television program Snoop Dogg's Father Hood. He made his acting debut in 2012's comedy We the Party, playing Chowder's DJ.

Corde has another family with his current partner Soraya Love, with whom he has a daughter called Eleven Love. Unfortunately, the couple recently lost their son, Kai Love.

Zion also has two uncles and auties, namely Cordell and Cori.

Who are Zion Kalvin's grandparents?

Kalvin is most recognised for being the grandson of Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., famously known as Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, media personality, and actor. His rise to stardom began in 1992 when he appeared on Dr Dre's first solo single, Deep Cover, and then on The Chronic, Dre's first solo album. Since then, Broadus has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and over 23 million albums domestically. His accomplishments include 17 Grammy Award nominations, an American Music Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award.

On the other hand, Shante is a producer and executive. The pair met when they were both in high school, and Snoop was supposedly selling dime bags of m*rijuana to Cameron Diaz. As Snoop's career in music flourished, Shante remained by his side and started her management firm, Boss Lady Entertainment.

In actuality, Shante served as Snoop's initial manager and continues to do so today. In addition to his music career, Shante oversees Snoop's diverse portfolio of enterprises, including his c*nnabis, alcohol, and gaming businesses. They have been married for 25 years, and from the looks of it, they remain a happy family.

Laurie Holmond

Zion has another uncle from Snoop's other relationship, called Julian Broadus. Julian is the fourth and last child that Snoop had with his ex-girlfriend Laurie Holmond. Snoop and Laurie dated before Snoop married Shante; Julian is said to have been conceived when the two first met, and things progressed inexorably soon after Snoop's first marriage to Shante.

They met in high school in California. Snoop stepped up and accepted responsibility, Laurie said in a 2008 interview with Star, even though he was not sure how to react to the news of her pregnancy at the moment. Although Laurie has remained reasonably reclusive, she has maintained a close bond with Julian.

Social media presence

Being born into fame, Zion is active on social media under the supervision of his parents, who most likely manage the account. Zion Kalvin's Instagram, as of 2022, has over 34K followers. There, he posts photos of his adventures and wearing fashionable outfits.

Zion Kalvin is growing into a handsome young man. Whether he will join his grandfather's career and become a rapper remains unknown. Nonetheless, he still has a bright future ahead of him.

