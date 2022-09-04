Who is Trinidad Valentin? Age, child, husband, nationality, career, profiles

The experience of becoming a parent while still a teenager takes the young mother to many destinations. Depending on her background, she might give up or decide to use the experience as a teaching moment for others. Trinidad Valentin's tale educates young women that having children is not a reason to give up on their aspirations but rather a motivator to do so.

Trinidad Valentin is the mother of the famous American rapper, Saweetie. Photo: @trini_travels on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Saweetie's mom? Trinidad Valentin is an American music model. She is also Saweetie's mother, a well-known rapper in the United States. At the age of 17, Trinidad gave birth to Saweetie and raised her with the help of her extended family.

Trinidad Valentin's profiles

Full name Trinidad Valentin Gender Female Year of birth 1976 Country of birth United States of America Age 46 years (As of 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese-Filipina Height 5 feet and 7 inches (170 centimetres) Weight 56 kilograms Body type Slim Shoe size 6.5 (UK) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Language English Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Married Spouse Johnny Harper Children Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, Maya and Milan Occupation Model Social media accounts Instagram

Trinidad Valentin's biography

How old is Trinidad Valentin? The model was born in 1976. Her exact birthday remains a mystery, as neither she nor her children have posted any information about it.

As of 2022, Trinidad Valentin's age is 46 years.

Who are Trinidad Valentin's parents?

She has six siblings. Her father, Willie Harper, was a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and an American football player. Trinidad Valentin's nationality is American but her ethnicity is Chinese-Filipina.

Career

At the tender age of 17, Trinidad gave birth to her daughter Saweetie. Because of this, she was forced to work various jobs and long hours to care for her child. In addition, she had to keep the news of her early pregnancy a secret because she was a celebrity.

In a 2020 episode of The Icy Life, Trinidad's daughter Saweetie disclosed her mother's profession. She was an online model while she was a teenager. She appeared in several music videos, including DMX's What These Bit*hes Want and Nelly's Ride With Me. She mostly appeared on several hip-hop tracks around the middle of the 2000s.

Trinidad Valentin's music video

She has appeared in two music videos:

What These Bit*hes Want by DMX featuring SisQó

by DMX featuring SisQó Ride With Me by Nelly

Who is Trinidad Valentin's husband?

Trinidad's daughter Saweetie at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on the 03rd of April, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Kravitz

She is married to Johnny Harper, an American footballer. Johnny played football for the San Jose State as a youth, while his father played for the San Francisco 49ers as a linebacker for eleven years.

Trinidad Valentin's children

Apart from Saweetie, Trinidad has two other daughters, Maya and Milan. Saweetie is far more well-known than Maya and Milan together. If Maya's 14.8k Instagram followers are any indication, she is well-known. Milan has only 6,481 supporters, in contrast. They host an online program, Ontheharp, discussing topics and preparing smoothies.

Who is Saweetie?

Saweetie is an American rapper. She was signed to the record company Artistry Worldwide, a division of Warner Records, after the publication of her debut single "Icy Grl" in 2018 under the management of her then-manager Max Gousse.

Is Saweetie a Trinidadian?

Saweetie's real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper. She was to Trinidad Valentin, who is of Filipina and Chinese heritage, and Johnny Harper, who is African-American.

How old is Saweetie?

She was born on the 2nd of July, 1993. She was raised in Sacramento, California, and went to Tracy's Merrill F. West High School and Elk Grove's Monterey Trail High School before graduating.

What is Saweetie's net worth?

Saweetie has made a fortune by having a career in music. However, Saweetie has interests outside of music, including entrepreneurship and business. She collaborated with the UK-based fashion brand PrettyLittleThing in 2019 to release a capsule wardrobe that made its premiere at New York Fashion Week. The following year, Saweetie was selected as the cosmetics brand KISS Colors edge fixer glue spokesperson.

Saweetie has made several television appearances. She appeared as a guest performer on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out on VH1 in January 2020. She later made her acting debut on the ABC sitcom Grown-ish, playing the recurring role of Indigo.

As of 2022, her net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Trinidad Valentin has raised three incredible women working to leave a mark on the world. She has had success as a parent and is living the life according to her social media posts.

