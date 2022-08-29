Who is Athena Karkanis? Age, children, spouse, nationality, movies, net worth

Athena Karkanis has made a big name for herself in Hollywood. Through hard work, skill and talent, she has been able to slay every role she lands, which is why she is successful in the industry. But, who is she?

Athena Karkanis is a voice actress and performer from Canada. She is best known for playing Grace Stone in the science fiction drama series Manifest on NBC and Netflix.

Athena Karkanis' profiles

Full name Athena Karkanis Gender Male Date of birth 7th of September, 1981 Place of birth Alberta, Canada Age 41 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Egyptian and Greek Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 57 kilograms Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Children 2 Occupation Actress and voice artist Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Athena Karkanis?

Karkanis was born on the 7th of September, 1981. As of 2022, Athena's age is 41 years, and her star sign is Virgo.

What nationality is Athena Karkanis?

She was brought up in Toronto but was born in Alberta. Thus, Athena Karkanis' nationality is Canadian. In addition, she is of Egyptian and Greek ancestry.

Who are Athena Karkanis' parents?

Athena Karkanis' parents are Mrs Karkanis, a housewife, and Mr Karkanis, a businessman by trade. Not much about them is known or whether they had any other children.

Education

She completed her early education at a local high school in Lethbridge, Canada. She then attended McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, where she earned her degree in political science. She had considered going to law school, but she decided against it to pursue a career in the entertainment sector.

What movie has Athena Karkanis played in?

She made her acting debut in an episode of 1-800-Missing in 2005, and since then, she has been in several Canadian television shows in guest-starring, recurring, and regular roles. She also frequently voiced characters in Total Drama: Revenge of the Island, MetaJets, and Skyland. In Wild Kratts, she also does the voice of Aviva Corcovado on a regular basis.

Karkanis appeared in several horror movies, including Saw IV (2007), Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008), Saw VI (2009), Survival of the Dead (2009), and The Barrens (2012). She additionally made appearances in the direct-to-video action movies Sacrifice and The Art of War II: Betrayal (2011).

Also, she has recurring roles on television in The Border from 2008 to 2010, The Best Years, a Canadian teen drama, and the temporary comedy series Almost Heroes in 2011. From 2011 to 2012, she also played a recurring part in Lost Girl.

Athena Karkanis' movies and TV shows

The Canadian actress has appeared in numerous films. They include:

Manifest

The Art of War II: Betrayal

Saw IV

Zoo

The Expanse

Survival of the Dead

Low Winter Sun

Lost Girl

Julius Jr.

Saw VI

The Best Years

Certain Prey

The Lottery

Sacrifice

Growing Up Creepie

The Barrens

Secrets of Eden

The Border

Saw V

Maternal

Foxed!

Spark

Break In Break Out

Sundays at Tiffany's

Who is Athena Karkanis' spouse?

Although the actress has not been too forthcoming about her romantic life, we have learned some interesting details. She began dating a man in 2009 who is a Canadian journalist based in Toronto. It is reported that Athena Karkanis has two children but the ages are unknown.

How much is Athena Karkanis' net worth?

Sources reveal the Hollywood actress has a net worth of $1 million as of 2022. She mostly makes money from her numerous filming, television, voice acting, and other commercial endeavours.

How tall is Athena Karkanis?

Her approximate body measurements are 33-24-33 inches. She stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 57 kilograms.

Athena Karkanis has gained notoriety recently because of a variety of voice and TV appearances, including Agent Lindsey Perez in the aw trilogy and Aviva's voice in the Wild Kratts TV series (2011–2018), among many more roles.

