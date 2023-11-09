What happened to Dr. David Jeremiah? Here is everything to know

Dr. David Jeremiah is an American evangelical Christian author, founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries, and senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church, a mega-church located in El Cajon, California. Dr. David has been in the limelight for a couple of years, and many fans are seeking to know more about his personal life. What happened to Dr. David Jeremiah?

Dr. David Jeremiah is an evangelical Christian author and founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries. Photo:@Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dr. David Jeremiah is one of the prominent figures in the evangelical Christian community. He is widely recognized for his impactful teachings and ministry through Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries. Discover more about David Jeremiah, including his health.

Dr. David Jeremiah’s profile and bio summary

Full name David Jeremiah Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 1941 Age 82 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Aquarius Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blond Eye colour Dark brown Father James T. Jeremiah Mother Ruby Jeremiah Siblings 3 Marital Status Married Wife Donna Jeremiah Children Jan, Daniel, Jennifer, David Michael Education Dallas Theological Seminary (MTh), Cedarville University (BA) Profession Christian author, pastor Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

What happened to David Jeremiah?

Jeremiah suffered an accident while in the Caribbean in January 2023, which led to a number of unexpected health problems. Explore facts about his biography before detailing his health.

How old is pastor Dr. Jeremiah?

Preacher Jeremiah is 82 years old as of 2023. David was born on 13 February 1941 in Toledo, Ohio, United States of America. His parents are Ruby and James T. Jeremiah. David Jeremiah’s father was a pastor who preached in various churches, including Emmanuel Baptist Church. He grew up alongside three siblings.

Preacher Jeremiah is 82 years old as of 2023. Photo: @Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Educational background

After completing his high school education, he enrolled at Cedarville College and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He later attended Dallas Theological Seminary, where he graduated with a Master's degree in Theology in 1967. He also attended Grace Seminary.

Career

David Jeremiah is an evangelical Christian author and pastor. He became senior pastor at Shadow Mountain Community Church and led the church to become affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention in 1981. In 1982, he founded Turning Point Ministries and has since won multiple awards for the Turning Point program, seen on more than 2,000 TV stations worldwide.

Aside from preaching, Jeremiah has written numerous books on topics related to faith, theology, and Christian living. Some of his most famous books include The Prayer Matrix, Captured by Grace, and Living with Confidence in a Chaotic World. He is a nine-time New York Times Best-Selling author.

Does Dr. David Jeremiah have children?

The Christian author is a father of four children: two daughters named Jan and Jennifer and sons named David and Daniel.

David Jeremiah’s wife

The renowned pastor has been married to his college sweetheart, Donna Thompson. David and Donna tied the knot in 1963, and they have four children named Jan, Daniel, Jennifer, and David. Jeremiah’s oldest son, David Michael, is the president of Turning Point and the anchor voice of the radio program.

Jeremiah's other son, Daniel, is a former NFL scout and now works as an analyst with the NFL Network. His wife is also involved in various aspects of their ministry and has written several books with her husband.

Dr. David Jeremiah was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 1994. Photo: @Turning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

David Jeremiah’s health

Dr. David Jeremiah's illness involves resilience, faith, and overcoming adversity. In 1994, David was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system. He underwent treatment at a local hospital in La Jolla, California, where he met oncologist Dr. Alan Saven, who became his primary medical provider and played a pivotal role in his recovery and healing process.

In 1999, a nodule was surgically removed from his neck, and he underwent stem cell transplant therapy, which resulted in his successful survival and complete recovery. To share his story of his experiences during that season, Dr. Jeremiah authored the book When Your World Falls Apart.

In January 2023, Dr. David Jeremiah fell while at a conference in the Caribbean. Despite initially assuming he had fully recovered, he later found himself in need of surgery to treat the lingering effects of his injury. Doctors advised him to take a month off to ensure his complete and thorough healing before resuming his demanding schedule.

Is David Jeremiah still the pastor of Shadow Mountain Church?

Jeremiah is the founder of Turning Point Radio and Television Ministries and has been the senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church in El Cajon, Calif., for 41 years.

What happened to Dr. David Jeremiah? In 1994, the prominent pastor was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In January 2023, he had an accident while at a conference in the Caribbean. David's dedication and expertise in his medical team, along with his faith, played vital roles in his recovery and healing.

READ ALSO: Who is Kathleen McCrone, Wayne Newton's spouse? Everything we know

Briefly.co.za published Kathleen McCrone’s biography. She is an American lawyer and the wife of the famous singer Wayne Newton. Kathleen gained public recognition following her marriage to an iconic American singer and entertainer.

Newton's spouse hails from North Olmsted, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, USA. Kathleen McCrone has a child with her husband, Wayne, though she is a stepmother to her husband's first child, Erin. Find out more about her here.

Source: Briefly News