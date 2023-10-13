Tucker Carlson's daughters: Facts and bios of the former Fox host's children

Beyond Tucker's role as a prominent conservative political commentator, he is also a father. Tucker Carlson's daughters and his only son serve as living proof of his dedication to family. How familiar are you with this celebrity's children?

Tucker Carlson's kids navigate life in the shadow of their famous father. They lead modest lives and find success independently. Tucker is married to Susan Andrews, and their enduring union has been instrumental in raising their children.

Tucker Carlson's profile and bio summary

Full name Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson Nickname Angry McNugget Gender Male Date of birth 16 May 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Lisa McNear Father Richard Warner Carlson Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Susan Andrews Children 4 College Trinity College Profession Political commentator, author, editor, actor, talk show host Net worth $30 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Tucker Carlson?

Tucker is a prominent American conservative political commentator, writer, and television personality. He hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, was a CNN commentator, and co-hosted Crossfire.

He also hosted the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC, showcasing his extensive experience in political journalism and commentary.

Who is Tucker married to?

He is married to Susan Andrews, the daughter of Reverend George E. Andrews II. Though a full-time stay-at-home mother and wife, she previously worked at an Episcopal school. Her father, Reverend George, was St. George's School's headmaster between 1984 and 1988.

How long has Tucker Carlson been with his wife?

The former show host and his wife have been together for more than three decades. They met when they were 15. They first crossed paths in the 10th grade.

They married in 1991 after receiving her father's approval in their high school chapel. The ceremony occurred while Tucker was a senior at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.

Does Tucker Carlson have kids?

The former show host has children with his wife. Interestingly, they are all grown up and enjoy some measure of fame.

How many kids does Tucker Carlson have?

The former Fox News host has four children with his wife. The youngest of them is 21 years old.

Does Tucker Carlson have any daughters?

He has three daughters. The first is Lillie, followed by Hopie and Dorothy.

What are Tucker Carlson's children's ages?

Details of their birth are discussed below:

Lillie

Lillie was born on 22 November 1994, making her 29 years old as of 2023. Her birthplace is the United States.

Buckley

Buckley is Carlson's only son. He is named after Tucker's brother. While there is limited information about him, he was reportedly born in 1997 and is currently 26 years old as of 2023. He works with Indiana Rep. Jim Banks.

Hopie

Hopie is the commentator's second daughter. She was born in Virginia in 1999.

How old is Hopie Carlson?

As of 2023, Hopie Carlson is 24 years old, although details about her birth date are not widely available. She spent her early years in Virginia and attended St. George's School in Rhode Island.

Dorothy

Dorothy is the youngest daughter, born in Virginia in 2002 in the United States of America. She is 21 years old as of 2023. She also received her primary and secondary education at St. George's School.

Does Tucker Carlson's daughter go to UVA?

Like her siblings, Lillie and Buckley, Carlson's daughter, Hopie, attends the University of Virginia (UVA). In 2019, Buckley completed his studies and earned a government and political science degree from the same university.

Because of their father's media career, Tucker Carlson's daughters have grown up in the public eye. While Tucker is a controversial political host and commentator, his children, though less outspoken, maintain a low profile and enjoy the opportunities from their father's success.

