Penny Ntuli's biography: Her age, career, boyfriend, child, and more

Penny Ntuli is a jack of many trades. She has a flourishing career on radio and has also proven to be a great MC, actress, and brand ambassador. She became a household name in South Africa after joining Gagasi FM and is currently ruling the airwaves on Jozi FM. This article highlights all you need to know about her personal life and career journey.

SA radio personality Penny Ntuli at a previous photoshoot. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Growing up in Umlazi, Durban, Penny always dreamt of working on radio. She is currently living her dream with a growing fanbase that supports her every move.

Penny Ntuli's profile summary and bio

Full name Nontobeko Penny Ntuli Other names MaNtuli Date of birth April 12, 1997 Age 27 years in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Tribe Zulu Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Not married Children Sons Kendrick and Kenrick Parents Thandeka Ntuli (mother) Siblings Kwazi (younger brother) Profession Radio personality, DJ, entrepreneur, actress Event facilitator, brand ambassador Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook

How old is Penny Ntuli?

Penny Ntuli's age is 27 years in 2024. She was born on April 12, 1997, in Umlazi, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

What is Penny Ntuli's full name?

The presenter's full name is Nontobeko Ntuli. She was raised by her mother, Thandeka Ntuli, alongside her younger brother, Kwazi.

Top 5 facts about SA radio personality Penny Ntuli. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is the husband of Penny Ntuli?

The media personality is not married. Details of Penny Ntuli's boyfriend are also unavailable. In November 2022, she appeared on an episode of the SABC1 dating reality show Too Hot To Be Single.

She later told the Daily Sun that she appeared on the show to look for love as well as the publicity that comes with it.

Finding love was going to be a bonus for me. I'm ready to meet my Prince Charming. I mean, I'm living my dream. I work for the biggest commercial radio station, and things are going well for me.

Does Penny Ntuli have a child?

The Durban native is a mother of two boys, Kendrick and Kenrick. She occasionally features them on her social media pages. It is, however, unclear who Penny Ntuli's baby daddy is, but she gets along with his other baby mama.

In a December 2023 Facebook post, the presenter revealed that she became friends with her fellow baby mama to create a healthy environment for their kids, who will forever be siblings.

Besides my son, I think the best thing that came out of iRelationship yam noBaby Daddy ndini was his baby mama. I mean after that relationship ended, mina nalosisi actually came to an understanding ukuthi lalela oe our sons will forever be brothers, umdlalo wokuthukana asudlali cos it's a must that our kids zikhule in a healthy environment.

Penny Ntuli is a mother of two boys. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Penny Ntuli's radio career

Penny worked at several community radio stations in South Africa. In early 2018, she was a presenter at Radio DUT and later worked at Vibe 94.7 FM from May 2018 to September 2019. She also worked at Inanda FM.

She got her big career break when she landed on the regional commercial radio station Gagasi FM in May 2022. She was the host of the Ziyakhala weekend show from 1.00 a.m. to 4.00 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. She said in a previous interview that being on Gagasi was her biggest achievement.

Oh, man! I can't stress this enough. Being a Gagasi FM radio personality is the biggest achievement in my radio career. Moving from community radio to commercial was and still is a big deal. Hoping to bag a radio presenter award in the coming years.

Penny Ntuli previously worked with Gagasi FM. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Penny Ntuli left Gagasi FM due to a salary dispute

Penny announced her resignation from Gagasi FM in March 2024 in a lengthy Instagram post. Her decision to leave the Durban-based station came after a salary dispute with her employer. In the new contract, she was to earn R2,800 for a 3-hour Sunday show.

To confirm the "rumours", yebo ngiyashiya emsebenzini. It was time to renew contracts & I was given the opportunity to come back this season. I gladly accepted the new show until I was told ukuthi I'll be getting paid R 2 800 p/m... Ngike ngazizwa ngidelelekile kodwa ngehlisa umoya ngabuyela kubaphathi ukuyocela ukuthi bathi review my salary.

She revealed that when she asked for a salary increase, the manager asked her to consider other prospects other than being on air. She received overwhelming support from fans for choosing to stand up for herself.

Ngaleyo mali angeke ngikwazi kwenza lutho. I asked ukuthi where will I be approved? Impilo izoma mengiveza iPayslip yami. I asked ngizowondla kanjan umndeni wami ngalemali ngoba bonke babheke mina? Bona bangaphila ngalemali? Bengingalwi. Umphathi wami u-Ayanda Melansi in the negotiations suggested I consider other things other than being ON AIR (this also killed my confidence heavily).

Penny Ntuli on Jozi FM

A few days after announcing her resignation from Gagasi FM, Penny landed a new job with Johannesburg-based Jozi FM. She will host the Mid Morning Chat Show from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

Penny Ntuli joined Jozi FM after leaving Gagasi FM. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Penny Ntuli's TV shows

Apart from working on radio, Ntuli is an actress and reality TV star. She appeared in an episode of the SABC1 soap opera Uzalo in June 2020. She was also featured on the SABC1 dating show Too Hot To Be Single in November 2022 and the Mzansi Magic show Date My Family.

Penny Ntuli's Date My Family appearance made her go viral for being too dark, which made Mzansi Magic decide to give her another opportunity to be featured on the show.

After trending for being “Too Dark”, iDate My Family team yangbizake okwesbili yathi woza soshutha nawe lakuTV, uze naleyoWeave okade uTrenda nayo ngathi say no more Kwabangithukile ngibonga ngokungfaka nakuTV manje. Cabanga ubumnyama bami buzogcwala iTV kuMzansi Magic.

Penny Ntuli's car and house

The media personality is the ambassador for BMW Pinetown and has been spotted driving BMW cars. In 2022, she received a BMW M4 Series and later received a BMW M8 series. In February 2024, Penny revealed on Instagram that she bought a new property in Westville, KwaZulu-Natal, with the caption, 'secured iKwami'.

Penny Ntuli is the brand ambassador of BMW Pinetown. Photo: @pennyntuli on Instagram (modified by author)

Penny Ntuli selectively shares details of her personal life but has been doing great in terms of her career. She has a bright future in the South African media industry!

