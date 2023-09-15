Kairo Forbes' bio: An insider's look into the mini influencer's life story
Kairo Forbes is a South African social media personality and celebrity kid best known as the daughter of DJ Zinhle with the late rapper AKA. A renowned DJ, actor and businesswoman, Zinhle debuted on-screen as a judge on Jika MaJika. Conversely, AKA was widely recognized for his studio albums Touch My Blood and Levels. Sadly, he was shot dead on 10 February 2023.
Forbes gained notoriety thanks to her parents’ celebrity status. Nonetheless, she has created a name for herself as an Instagram star. Currently, Kairo’s account is managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, AKA’s mum.
Kairo Forbes' profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Kairo Owethu Forbes
|Nickname
|Kairo
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|8 July 2015
|Age
|8 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|Sandton Medic Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christianity
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and Ntombezinhle Jiyane (DJ Zinhle)
|Half-sibling
|Asante
|Famous for
|Being a celebrity daughter
|Profession
|Social media personality
|Net worth
|$700,000
How old is Kairo Forbes?
Kairo Forbes (aged 8 as of 2023) was born on 8 July 2015 in Sandton Medic Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Kairo Forbes’ parents
How did AKA and DJ Zinhle meet? The duo met in Botswana in 2012, where they were both booked to perform at the same gig.
They started dating and managed to keep their relationship private until 2014. However, the pair separated in 2015 after the birth of their daughter following infidelity allegations by AKA, who was reportedly seeing TV personality Bonang Matheba.
They got back together in 2018, but like the first time, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up in 2019. The ex-couple remained good friends as they co-parented their daughter until AKA's untimely death.
Does Kairo Forbes have siblings?
Kairo’s half-sister, Asante, was born on 8 September 2021. As of 2023, she is 3 years old. Asante is DJ Zinhle’s daughter, with her boyfriend Murdah Bongz.
What does Kairo Forbes do for a living?
In 2017, Forbes graced the cover of Hip Hop magazine Hype alongside her father, AKA. She and her mother were also featured on the cover of Destiny magazine. In 2020, Kairo modelled for her mother’s fashion brand This Girl Can and Kiddies face masks.
In addition, she was signed by Truworths Fashion to promote their children’s clothing brands Earthchild and Naartjie. The celebrity daughter has also worked with Baby Expo, iStore and Mama Magic. In 2023, she secured an advert with one of the country’s big banks, Nedbank.
How much is Kairo Forbes’ net worth?
Various sources pen Forbes’ net worth at $700,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from several brand endorsement deals. On the other hand, her late father, AKA, had an alleged net worth of $15 million at his death. DJ Zinhle has an estimated net worth of $3 million.
Kairo Forbes’ profiles
The Johannesburg native is active on social media. She has 1.4 million Instagram followers as of 12 September 2023.
Kairo Forbes is a renowned Instagram sensation and celebrity child. Her father is the late hip-hop star AKA, while her mother is DJ Zinhle.
