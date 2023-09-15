Kairo Forbes' bio: An insider's look into the mini influencer's life story

Kairo Forbes is a South African social media personality and celebrity kid best known as the daughter of DJ Zinhle with the late rapper AKA. A renowned DJ, actor and businesswoman, Zinhle debuted on-screen as a judge on Jika MaJika. Conversely, AKA was widely recognized for his studio albums Touch My Blood and Levels. Sadly, he was shot dead on 10 February 2023.

Forbes gained notoriety thanks to her parents’ celebrity status. Nonetheless, she has created a name for herself as an Instagram star. Currently, Kairo’s account is managed by her grandmother, Lynn Forbes, AKA’s mum.

Full name Kairo Owethu Forbes Nickname Kairo Gender Female Date of birth 8 July 2015 Age 8 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Sandton Medic Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Marital status Single Parents Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and Ntombezinhle Jiyane (DJ Zinhle) Half-sibling Asante Famous for Being a celebrity daughter Profession Social media personality Net worth $700,000 Social media Instagram

How old is Kairo Forbes?

Kairo Forbes (aged 8 as of 2023) was born on 8 July 2015 in Sandton Medic Clinic, Johannesburg, South Africa. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Kairo Forbes’ parents

How did AKA and DJ Zinhle meet? The duo met in Botswana in 2012, where they were both booked to perform at the same gig.

They started dating and managed to keep their relationship private until 2014. However, the pair separated in 2015 after the birth of their daughter following infidelity allegations by AKA, who was reportedly seeing TV personality Bonang Matheba.

They got back together in 2018, but like the first time, their relationship was short-lived as they broke up in 2019. The ex-couple remained good friends as they co-parented their daughter until AKA's untimely death.

Does Kairo Forbes have siblings?

Kairo’s half-sister, Asante, was born on 8 September 2021. As of 2023, she is 3 years old. Asante is DJ Zinhle’s daughter, with her boyfriend Murdah Bongz.

What does Kairo Forbes do for a living?

In 2017, Forbes graced the cover of Hip Hop magazine Hype alongside her father, AKA. She and her mother were also featured on the cover of Destiny magazine. In 2020, Kairo modelled for her mother’s fashion brand This Girl Can and Kiddies face masks.

In addition, she was signed by Truworths Fashion to promote their children’s clothing brands Earthchild and Naartjie. The celebrity daughter has also worked with Baby Expo, iStore and Mama Magic. In 2023, she secured an advert with one of the country’s big banks, Nedbank.

How much is Kairo Forbes’ net worth?

Various sources pen Forbes’ net worth at $700,000 in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from several brand endorsement deals. On the other hand, her late father, AKA, had an alleged net worth of $15 million at his death. DJ Zinhle has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Kairo Forbes’ profiles

The Johannesburg native is active on social media. She has 1.4 million Instagram followers as of 12 September 2023.

Kairo Forbes is a renowned Instagram sensation and celebrity child. Her father is the late hip-hop star AKA, while her mother is DJ Zinhle.

