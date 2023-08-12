Naomi Schiff, Sky Sports F1 commentator, was a victim of online abuse

Naomi Schiff is a Belgian and Rwandan racing driver and television presenter. In 2020, she was appointed diversity and inclusion ambassador for the W Series. In addition, Naomi became a presenter for Sky Sports in 2022. However, for her appointment as an F1 presenter, Schiff became a victim of a social media troll, questioning her credentials and why she had bagged the role.

Although prominent figures like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came to Schiff’s defence, she has struggled to create a name for herself in this male-dominated career. So, who is Naomi Schiff off the track and screens?

Naomi Schiff’s profile summary and bio

Full name Naomi Schiff Nickname Naomi Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1994 Age 29 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Antwerp, Belgium Current residence Battersea, London, United Kingdom Nationality Rwandan and Belgium Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Crawford College, University of the Witwatersrand Height in feet 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents David and Alice N’dahimana Schiff Siblings Sarah Schiff Profession Racing driver and television personality Net worth $1.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Naomi Schiff?

Naomi Schiff (aged 29 as of 2023) was born on 18 May 1994 in Antwerp, Belgium. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Schiff’s father, David, is Belgian, while her mother, Alice, is Rwandan. She has a younger sister, Sarah, who features prominently in her social media posts.

When Naomi was four years old, her family left Belgium and relocated to South Africa, where she grew up. However, Schiff later relocated to Europe as an adult, looking for better opportunities for her racing career.

Where did Naomi Schiff go to school?

Schiff attended Crawford College in Sandton, for her elementary and secondary education. She graduated in 2012 and proceeded to the University of the Witwatersrand. In 2020, Naomi enrolled at Hochschule Kaiserslautern in Germany, earning a Master’s in Motorsport Management.

Naomi Schiff’s height

Schiff stands 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall. She features dark brown hair and eyes.

Who is Naomi Schiff’s husband?

The racing driver is not married. She prefers to keep details about her love life under wraps. However, Naomi has posted romantic moments with an unmade man on her Instagram, making several fans think they are a couple.

Professional career

In 2010, Naomi made her career debut in single-seater racing cars at age 16 in Southern African Formula Volkswagen. She finished that season with seven points in 17th place. Schiff participated in four races the following year, competing under the CK Racing Team but was not ranked.

After a year’s racing break, she appeared at the Supercar Challenge Superlights and the European Cup Formula Renault 2.0. So, has Naomi Schiff ever won a race? In 2014, she won the Clio Cup China Series with 135 points.

Schiff and her teammate Reinhard Kofler won the KTM X-Bow GT in 2013. In 2018, she finished 2nd competing in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. In February 2022, the sportswoman presented the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team car launch for the Merceded W13.

The following month, she was announced as Sky Sports F1’s show Any Driven Monday co-presenter.

Why is Naomi Schiff not racing?

Former W-Series driver Naomi had to leave her racing career to concentrate on her new commentating job. In a recent interview, she expressed how difficult it is to be at the racetrack and not get in the cars.

How much is Naomi Schiff’s net worth?

The Antwerp native has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Naomi Schiff’s profiles

Naomi is active on social media. She has 208k Instagram followers and 50.7k followers on Twitter as of 11 August 2023.

In addition, the television personality has 22k Facebook followers.

Naomi Schiff is one of the most influential female motorsport racing drivers. She is a source of inspiration to young girls looking to enter this sport.

