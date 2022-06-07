What is the most dangerous car in the world in 2022? Top 20 list

When purchasing a car, you have to look beyond the beauty, durability, and fuel efficiency. How safe are you inside it when you are on the highway? Reports by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) indicate that small cars are unsafer than bigger vehicles. Keep reading to find out which are the most dangerous cars in the world.

What is the most unsafe car? Photo: @GM, @andysautorental, @mitsucars, @FrankDoe101 on Twitter (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Modern car manufacturers strive to ensure your safety by installing a number of safety features, including alerts, rear view cameras, and safety belts. However, some of these features have poor ratings, and this can have a fatal impact in case of a crash.

What is the most dangerous car in the world?

Below is a list of the top 20 least safe cars as revealed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The ranking is based on the number of driver deaths in a million vehicle registration years in serious accidents, including rollover, single-vehicle and multiple car crashes.

NOTE: The models featured on the list were released in 2017 or earlier models with the same designs and features. Information about the unsafest cars was also sourced from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

20. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD

A 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD. Photo: @VehiclejarBlog on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 67

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sports is rated 4 out of 5 stars by the NHTSA, while the IIHS gave it the second-highest rating of acceptable in the driver-side small overlap front safety feature. The model has also been found to have a leaking transmission fluid problem which puts it at risk of catching fire that could be fatal if the car malfunctions when under operation. More than 45,000 units were previously recalled from buyers.

19. Nissan Maxima

A 2017 Nissan Maxima. Photo: @eligeSeebe on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 68

Buyers should avoid purchasing models released before 2019 as they had less secure safety features. The 2021 Nissan Maxima had significant improvements and received an overall good rating and earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA.

18. Ford Focus

A 2017 Ford Focus. Photo: @StarshipPower88 on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 68

Modern Ford Focus has acceptable ratings but is responsible for several fatal crashes, especially older models. Ford Focus models released from 2009 were also found to have a high fuel leak risk that could lead to potential fires.

17. Buick Verano

A 2017 Buick Verano. Photo: @SeinerGMCBuick on Twitter

Source: Twitter

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 68

The Buick Verano has poor IIHS ratings for its headlights, while the NTHSA gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its rollover safety feature. Other crash test results were high, but the statistics for driver deaths during a serious crash are still a red light to buyers.

16. Kia Soul

A 2017 Kia Soul. Photo: @eligeSeebe on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 70

Kia Soul released after 2019 received high ratings, while the NHTSA gave it 4 stars of 5. The frontal crash and rollover features are still less safe, but the model got the highest rating on side crash safety features.

15. Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback

A 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback. Photo: @mitsucars on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 72

Modern Mitsubishi Mirage received four stars out of five for its frontal crash, side crash, and rollover safety features from the NHTSA. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the hatchback the second-lowest rating of Marginal for its driver-side small overlap front safety feature.

14. Chevrolet Trax 2WD

A 2017 Chevrolet Trax 2WD. Photo: @NetCarShow on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 73

The Chevrolet Trax has a 4 out of 5 NTHSA star rating for its rollover safety crash test. The model is responsible for 40 motorist deaths in a million vehicle registration years in multiple-car crashes.

13. Chevrolet Sonic hatchback

A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic hatchback. Photo: @GM on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 74

Chevrolet Sonic models released after 2019 have an overall excellent rating from both the IIHS and the NHTSA. However, 2017 and earlier models are responsible for a high number of motorist deaths. According to the status report, 59 drivers lose their lives in multiple vehicle crashes in a million car years.

12. Nissan Sentra

A 2017 Nissan Sentra sedan. Photo: @AutoStrawberry on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 81

Latest Nissan Sentra has good ratings from both the IIHS and the NHTSA, but the frontal crash safety feature is still rated as less secure. Earlier models released in 2011 and 2012 also have poor side crash safety features, which puts drivers at great risk in case of a crash.

11. Hyundai Accent mini station wagon

A 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback. Photo: @mccallhyundai on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 81

This station wagon has a less secure left rear door that might lead to serious injuries or even fatalities during a crash. IIHS reports that the model is responsible for 64 driver deaths from multiple vehicle crashes in a million registration years.

10. Ford Mustang GT Coupe

A 2017 Ford Mustang GT Coupe. Photo: @andysautorental on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 81

It has been given marginal ratings to the structure, and safety cage of Ford Mustangs manufactured between 2015 and 2020. Records reveal that 23 motorists lose their lives in every one million registration years of single-vehicle fatal crashes, while 58 drivers lose their lives in every one million registration years in multi-vehicle crashes.

9. Kia Rio

A 2017 Kia Rio sedan. Photo: @Auction_Finance on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 87

Kia Rio models are small four-door cars and are rated as being more deadly than large-sized vehicles. As per IIHS ratings, at least 51 drivers lose their lives per one million registration years in serious multi-vehicle crashes. The car's small overlap front feature on the passenger side and the seat belts and child restraints are still less secure in the latest models.

8. Nissan Versa

A 2017 Nissan Versa subcompact sedan. Photo: @CordellTraffic on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 88

Nissan Versa has poor safety ratings due to the small overlap front on the driver's side. This car model causes at least 49 motorist fatalities in every one million registration years in multi-vehicle crashes. It is currently one of the cheapest cars sold in the United States.

7. Kia Forte

A 2017 Kia Forte sedan. Photo: @macmixing on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 89

Kia Forte models are riskier on the road due to sub-standard headlights and child seat anchors that are deemed too deep into the seat. The latest model was given a 4-star rating by NHTSA for its overall safety. Records reveal that 63 drivers lose their lives per one million vehicle years in multi-car accidents.

6. Hyundai Elantra

A 2017 Hyundai Elantra subcompact hatchback. Photo; @fixondennis on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 89

Hyundai Elantra models released before 2019 contributed significantly to fatal road accidents. As per ratings, the vehicle causes 15 driver deaths in every one million vehicle years in single-car accidents and 71 motorist casualties per million vehicle years in multiple car accidents. The manufacturer made significant changes to models released from 2019.

5. Fiat 500

A 2017 Fiat 500 2-door hatchback. Photo: @jcmotorchoice on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 95

Fiat 500 received poor road safety ratings due to sub-standard driver door hinges. They are likely to come off during a crash and open the door, which can lead to the driver being thrown out of the vehicle. The Italian model causes 38 motorist deaths in every one million registration years in single-car crashes, 37 casualties in every one million vehicle years in single-car rollovers and 60 driver fatalities in every one million registration years in multi-vehicle crashes.

4. Nissan Versa Note

A 2017 Nissan Versa Note. Photo: @bluedragonark on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 96

The latest Nissan Versa Note received G-rating (good) from IIHS, but previous models are responsible for a high number of fatalities. The car has a less safe frontal crash feature that is rated three stars by the NHTSA. The 2017 model and earlier designs are responsible for 80 driver deaths in every one million registration years in multi-car crashes.

3. Chevrolet Sonic

A 2017 Chevrolet Sonic compact sedan. Photo: @GM on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 98

Since its release into the market, the Chevrolet Sonic has experienced structural and safety cage problems, as well as having a small overlap on the driver's side during a crash. The vehicle is responsible for at least 34 motorist deaths in every one million registration years in single-car crashes and 64 driver deaths per one million registration years in multiple car crashes.

2. Hyundai Accent Mini 4-door car

A 2017 Hyundai Accent compact sedan. Photo: @autocarr99 on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 116

2017 and earlier Hyundai Accent sedan models have some of the worst structural and safety cage ratings. The car has a poorly fitted airbag and improperly positioned seatbelts that provide little support during a serious crash. The driver is at risk of sustaining injuries from their hip area to the feet, while passengers often get injured in their torso and legs. At least 85 driver deaths are recorded per every one million registration years in multiple car crashes.

1. Ford Fiesta

A 2017 Ford Fiesta. Photo: @tradecentreuk on Twitter

Source: UGC

Driver deaths per million registered vehicle years: 141

Experts warn buyers against purchasing second-hand Ford Fiestas, especially 2017 and equivalent earlier designs. In serious accidents, the driver is likely to sustain severe head and leg injuries. The model causes about 98 driver deaths in every one million registration years in multiple-car accidents.

What is the number 1 safest car?

The IIHS 2022 top safety picks ranking has over 30 models that received the highest ratings in all the six crash tests. Brands from Hyundai Motor Group, including Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, showed significant improvement.

What cars are crashed the most?

The more the number of cars of a certain brand on the road, the higher the chances of being involved in an accident. Research done UK's Department of Transport shows that Zafira models are the most crashed vehicles in the UK. In the United States, crash data from the NTHSA reveals that the Ford F-Series is involved in more accidents than any other car, SUV, or truck.

Now that you know which are the most dangerous cars in the world, you can consider other features before making a purchase. Safety should always be the priority above anything else.

Source: Briefly News