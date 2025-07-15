South African Youngster Points Out Why Black Children Will Always Be Left Behind

A young South African man pointed out why Black children will always be left behind in a now-viral TikTok video

A young South African man on TikTok, Mbuzi Manyike, shared his concerns about the academic foundation of young people.

The youngster went to the library last weekend and was disappointed to see it closed. He stood outside, dumbfounded and wondered why it had not been opened.

More people shared their thoughts about the matter and highlighted reasons why Black children will always be left behind. Manyike’s TikTok video went viral with over 27K views.

A young scholar shared his frustrations online about a library being closed on the weekend. The youngster had planned to enrich his mind with knowledge during his spare time, but was disappointed to see the building’s doors shut.

He explained that he does not have much time to visit the library during the week:

“They say that kids don’t have enough time to study or go to the library because of school, but then they close it on a weekend.”

He was confused because the library was supposed to be open from 08:00 am to 13:00. Some people remembered the education crisis in South Africa and how 80% of Grade 3 learners cannot read with understanding.

The people of Mzansi believe that the library should be open every day, especially during school holidays. Although some people protested for librarians to rest during the weekends, some people pointed out that education and getting information from the library are more important.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA upset by closed library on a weekend

Social media users shared their thoughts about the matter and said:

@Zuurii asked:

“Why is the library closed on school holidays? I was so mad, yho!”

@⭒ Krispymunchies ⭒wrote:

“Trust, you’re not tripping. Libraries are supposed to be open on weekends for certain hours.”

@Lesego Rachel | 👩‍💻commented:

“It breaks my heart. I’m not a school kid, and honestly, the weekend is almost always the only time I can go to the library, but guess what?”

@Daniel Godde. advised:

“Write a complaint to the municipality. This is unacceptable.”

@user1396864460567 explained:

“Those who are saying librarians have families are taking me out. Those people working at supermarkets, petrol stations, restaurants, retail stores, etc, don’t have kids to go home to as well? Making excuses to keep the system against your own people is beyond embarrassing and disgusting.”

@b.pelo shared:

“People need to understand libraries are not just a place for children to read, but for people to study in a quiet and a bit more private space. Some, especially those who are from households that have placed a lot of house chores on them, don't even have enough time or have the capacity to do all their school work and studying during the week, so a library opening on a weekend makes sense. Even if it's only for half a day, it makes a difference.”

@_acarcia highlighted:

“The national library closes at 17:00. Just to add to that.”

@WendileMtshali said:

“The system was not designed for a black child.”

@Priscilla remembered:

“I used to go to the library EVERY SINGLE Saturday in high school. The library saved my life. I’m so sad that our kids can’t enjoy that.”

@girliewiththebraids highlighted:

“Bottle stores are open every day of the week. There’s no excuse.”

@CandyCPT 🇿🇦 wrote:

“I grew up in the '90s. The library also used to be a place where kids and teens met to play board games, sit in reading corners together. I was at my library once a month as a kid growing up.”

