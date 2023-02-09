Who is Dani Torres? Age, family, occupation, profiles, net worth

Dani Torres proves that globalization has made it easy for anyone to become a celebrity worldwide. Thanks to social media, a single moment can make a person go viral. This was the case for Torres, who came into the limelight in 2015 for posting unique pictures and modelling content on her Instagram account. She mainly posts content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

In 2015, at 23, the model gained popularity for posting sensual images on her social media platforms. Photo: @daniitorresl on Instagram (modified by author)

Dani is a Spanish-born renowned Instagram sensation and model. Over the years, she has worked tirelessly to rise the ranks of her career and become a household name in the entertainment industry. Here is a glimpse of Torres' exciting biography.

Dani Torres’ profile summary

Full name Dani Torres Nickname Dani Gender Female Date of birth February 18 1992 Zodiac sign Aquarius Age 31 years old (2023) Birthplace San Jose, Costa Rica Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Costa Rican Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 168 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 119 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Religion Christianity Education Graduate Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Model and social media influencer Net worth $306,000 Instagram @daniitorresl TikTok @daniitorresl

Dani Torres’ age

The social media personality has 298.3k followers with over 100 uploaded videos on her TikTok account. Photo: @daniitorresl on Instagram (modified by author)

The TikTok star was born on February 18, 1992 in San Jose, Costa Rica. As of 2023, she is 31 years old. Dani’s zodiac sign is Aquarius. She holds Costa Rican nationality and is of mixed ethnicity.

Family

Dani has kept details about her personal life under wraps and away from the public eye. As such, it is yet to be determined who her parents are and whether she has siblings. According to various sources, the social media personality is a graduate of mass media, but it is yet to be determined which college or university she schooled at.

Dani Torres’ height

The model stands 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) tall and weighs about 54 kilograms or 119 pounds. She has straight, dark brown hair and brown eyes. Torres’ body measurements are 34-26-36 inches.

Dani Torres’ occupation

In 2015, at 23, the model gained popularity for posting sensual images on her social media platforms. To maintain relevance in the modelling industry, Torres has maintained her physique and slim waistline by exercising to look attractive. Fashion Nova, Bali Body and Certified Wear are some high-end brands Dani has collaborated with.

Dani is a renowned Instagram sensation and model. Photo: @daniitorresl on Instagram (modified by author)

Dani has an OnlyFans account, where she shares photos and videos with her premium fans. She has featured other influencers, such as Danny Roy, Dante Monteverde, Nick Ramirez and Bianca Baldi, on the same platform.

Dani Torres’ net worth

Dani Torres’ net worth is estimated at $306,000 as of 2023. She has accumulated most of this wealth from her career as a model and social media influencer.

Relationship status

Even though most of her fans are curious to know who Torres’ partner is, the social media personality keeps this information under the carpet and does not disclose things about her love life. She is, however, presumed to be single.

Dani Torres’ profiles

The social media personality has 298.3k followers with over 100 uploaded videos on her TikTok account.

Torres mainly posts content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Photo: @daniitorresl on Instagram (modified by author)

Her videos have 2.8 million likes. On Instagram, Dani has 664k followers and 266 posts.

Dani Torres boasts a considerable following on social media. Her profession is taking shape and is only showing signs of going places, thanks to her zeal to pursue her dreams at a young age.

